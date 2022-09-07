Read full article on original website
resident
5d ago
They should all quit - and quietly go away. However, these arrogant Democrats think that they know what’s best for the remainder of America…or what’s left of it
Reply
11
Fred G. Sanford
5d ago
Here we go all of these people failed as council members and yet here they are trying to become mayor. Nothing changes if nothing changes yet the voters in Philly can’t even comprehend that. To all Philly residents you deserve everything you are about to receive.
Reply(1)
10
Luge
5d ago
In this city you can put a mop on the democrats ticket and it will be the next mayor. People have to stop voting along party lines and put the Best and Smartest people in office
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Chef Derek Davis Introducing ‘Bagels, Bialys & Benedicts Brunch’ at LibertineMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Mariners And Phillies Push To End Long Postseason DroughtsIBWAASeattle, WA
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
Philadelphia City Council to resume in-person meetings after 2 years of meeting virtually
Philadelphia City Council will return to live in-person meetings this fall. Council President Darrell Clarke made that announcement in a letter sent Wednesday.
NBC Philadelphia
14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting
A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
NBC Philadelphia
Big Apple Seeding Philly Area With New Residents
Out-of-towners — whether they be from New York, California, Chicago or Florida — often bring with them higher salaries and higher budgets. As they do, home prices and rents are rising in Philadelphia and its suburbs, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The average adjusted gross income for people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Philadelphia
City Worker Killed by Gunfire in West Philly: Officials
A Mill Creek Playground worker died after she was shot twice in a crossfire Friday afternoon near 47th and Brown in West Philadelphia, investigators say. The employee was later identified by city officials as Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three. Friends say the mother was always working at the center, interacting with kids and keeping the block clean.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot by Cop During Confrontation in Center City Identified by DA
The 23-year-old man shot twice early Sunday morning after he allegedly drew a handgun on a plainclothes police officer in Center City, Philadelphia, was identified as Lawrence Evans, the District Attorney's office said Monday. Evans allegedly pulled a gun during a confrontation near 13th and Locust streets in Center City...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gov. Tom Wolf announces $100 million in new funds to curb gun violence across Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced more than $100 million in new funding for community groups working to curb gun violence across the commonwealth. The governor made the announcement from Mander Playground in North Philadelphia, one of many neighborhoods that have seen firsthand the toll of...
Philly is spending millions to help low-income residents resolve tangled titles
As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free. The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Philadelphia
Mortally Wounded Man Crashes Into Cars on West Philly Street
A reported hit-and-run was actually a fatal shooting after a man, who was mortally wounded after being shot in the abdomen, drove his car into two other vehicles, Philadelphia police said. Police officers found the man in the area of 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philadelphia around 11:30...
White supremacists crashed N.J. town’s Labor Day parade, mayor says
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not register...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly 7-Eleven Employee Shot After Asking Men for ID
A convenience store employee was shot after he asked two men trying to buy tobacco products for their identification in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 24-year-old worker was critically injured when a man reached his gun on the other side of a plexiglass divider and opened fire, police said. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument after the employee asked the gunman and another man for their ID.
NBC Philadelphia
Amazon Fresh Debuts First Delaware County Store in Broomall
Amazon Fresh opened its latest Philadelphia-area store on Thursday in Delaware County, the second of several planned throughout the region, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 40,000-square-foot grocery store opened at the site of a former Giant at 2924 Springfield Road in the Broomall Commons shopping center. Giant relocated to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Delaware County man turned in by ex-girlfriend gets 9 months in Capitol riot
PHILADELPHIA - A suburban Philadelphia man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to nine months in federal prison after he reportedly insulted the intelligence of an ex-girlfriend for not believing the election had been stolen and she turned him in to authorities.
NBC Philadelphia
Pedestrian Fatally Crushed Between 2 Ambulances in Germantown
A pedestrian was crushed to death between two ambulances on Saturday in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, authorities said. At around 10:10 a.m. on the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue, a 2019 Ford ambulance rolled backwards as its driver exited a vehicle, Philadelphia police said. The operator then hopped inside to stop the vehicle but depressed the accelerator, pinning a pedestrian against a 2020 Ford ambulance parked behind the 2019 Ford.
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area Schools Ranked Among Top 100 Colleges in U.S. by Forbes
The University of Pennsylvania is again ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ annual America’s Top Colleges list, the. Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The West Philadelphia school lands at No. 10 in the 2022 rankings, dropping one spot from last year. The Forbes list ranks 500 colleges and...
Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man faces prison after admitting he attacked police during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors accuse Michael Dickinson of throwing a coffee cup at an officer and hitting him in the face.Dickinson is also accused of dumping a bucket with an unidentified liquid on some officers. His sentencing is in February.
Pennsylvania man drowns while swimming off Ocean City
Shawn Reilly was in the water at an unprotected beach on 12th Street when trouble struck.
Comments / 9