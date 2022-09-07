Read full article on original website
Texans gain no ground, still No. 25 in Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings
The Houston Texans didn’t lose to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, which should count for something. After all, the Colts had beaten the Texans in their past four encounters. According to Mark Lane from the Touchdown Wire, the 20-20 tie with the Colts at NRG Stadium counted for...
