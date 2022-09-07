Read full article on original website
Sad News for the Campus Community
It is with profound sadness that we share with our campus community that an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning has taken the life of one of our students, Shea Colbert. A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey.
JED Campus Updates
The 2021-2022 JED Campus Committee is excited to share some progress updates on the Ithaca College JED Campus Initiative. On the JED Campus webpage you will find a report of the progress that has been made thus far and the next steps that the JED Campus Committee will be working on in the 2022-2023 academic year.
Cross Country Welcomes Alums Back for Annual Bonrouhi-Zakaim Memorial Run
ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca College men's and women's cross country teams hosted their annual Jannette Bonrouhi-Zakaim Memorial Run on Saturday morning, September 3 on campus. Alumni runners and their families attended the event, along with current runners and coaches to participate in the five-kilometer run. Ithaca College Athletic Hall...
Sign Up for IT Service Desk Alerts!
Did you know that you can receive email alerts when an unplanned or planned technology outage occurs? Click here to subscribe to IT Service Desk Alerts!. You can also check the system status of common applications or services by visiting https://itstatus.ithaca.edu/. If you have any questions, please contact the Information...
No. 16 Football Pitches Shutout at Home Against Brockport, 24-0
ITHACA, N.Y. – The nationally ranked No. 16 Ithaca College football team jumped out to an early first quarter lead and then rode its defense to a 24-0 shutout over Brockport on September 10 at Butterfield Stadium. Ithaca is now 2-0 on the season after its first home-opening shutout since 2004 (45-0 vs. Buffalo State).
Field Hockey Offense Explodes in 5–1 Win Over Hartwick
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College field hockey team won its fourth straight game to start the season against Hartwick College at Higgins Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 10, winning 3–1. The Bombers improved to 4–0 and used two goals in two and a half minutes in the second quarter to fuel the offense after falling behind in a game for the first time this season. Junior striker Avery Moses and sophomore striker Juliana Valli each got their first goals of the game, and senior striker Morgan Mullen scored her second of the year in the third quarter. In the fourth, junior striker Sarah Devito recorded her first goal of the season, and sophomore striker Natalie Descalso scored her second of the year. Graduate student goalkeeper Macy Brandwein held it down defensively for the Bombers, stopping two of the three shots on goal she faced. Brandwein's shutout streak starting in the team's first game against SUNY Geneseo ended after a Hawks first quarter goal, totaling 154:13 of game time over four games of not allowing a goal.
