ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College field hockey team won its fourth straight game to start the season against Hartwick College at Higgins Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 10, winning 3–1. The Bombers improved to 4–0 and used two goals in two and a half minutes in the second quarter to fuel the offense after falling behind in a game for the first time this season. Junior striker Avery Moses and sophomore striker Juliana Valli each got their first goals of the game, and senior striker Morgan Mullen scored her second of the year in the third quarter. In the fourth, junior striker Sarah Devito recorded her first goal of the season, and sophomore striker Natalie Descalso scored her second of the year. Graduate student goalkeeper Macy Brandwein held it down defensively for the Bombers, stopping two of the three shots on goal she faced. Brandwein's shutout streak starting in the team's first game against SUNY Geneseo ended after a Hawks first quarter goal, totaling 154:13 of game time over four games of not allowing a goal.

