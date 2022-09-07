ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The New Apple Watch Series 8 Comes With a New Design and Improved Specs

By Patrick Hearn
SPY
SPY
 5 days ago

It’s one of the most anticipated announcements of the Apple Event, and it’s finally here: the Apple Watch Series 8. It comes with much of what fans expect from the Apple Watch (why fix what isn’t broken, right?) but with a few upgrades like a slightly larger screen and several different colors: Midnight, Starlight, Product Red and Silver.

Of course, the Apple Watch is constantly competing against some of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers out there, so even though you’ll pay a good amount for it, you get everything in one gadget.

There are also improvements to the Apple Watch SE, too, like a lot of new features that make it more useful than ever before.

What We Love About the Apple Watch Series 8

Car Crash Detection

The Apple Watch Series 8 has a load of new health and safety features, including car crash detection. The updated specs include two new motion sensors in the form of a three-axis gyroscope and a high G-force accelerometer that can pick up to 256 G’s. For reference, fighter pilots handle up to eight or nine G’s max.

The Series 8 can sample motion four times faster and 3,000 times per second. If you’re in a car crash, it can detect multiple types of impacts and will automatically reach out to your emergency contacts.

Menstrual and Ovulation Tracking

The Series 8 also comes with menstrual cycle tracking and a new and improved temperature sensor that can accurately estimate ovulation. One temperature sensor rests against your skin, while the other is at the edge of the display. These stats give you an estimate of ovulation. Of course, all of this information is protected through secure encryption.

New Low Power Mode

The Apple Watch Series 8 still has its 18-hour battery life, but a new Low Power Mode can give you up to 36 hours of battery life by shutting off the always-on display and the workout tracking feature.

International Coverage

For international travelers, the Apple Watch Series 8 works is designed to work abroad. You can connect it to your iPhone roaming plan for almost no extra cost. It’s available on more than 30 carriers nationwide. There is also a slew of new bands , including a few more stylish options for Hermes.

What We Love About the New Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is relatively the same as before, but it has a few new features that appeal to a broader range of customers. It includes the new Crash Detection feature and the heart rate notification feature.

It’s completely swimproof and comes with a display that’s 30% larger than the Series 3. It also includes the Family Setup feature that lets parents give kids more independence while still retaining peace of mind about what they’re up to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWT7y_0hlk8vdh00

Apple Watch Series 8 Pricing and Availability

The Apple Watch Series 8 will start at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular and come with free three months of Fitness Plus. The Apple Watch Series 8 is available for preorder today and will start shipping on September 16.

Apple Watch SE Pricing and Availability

The Apple Watch SE is available for $249 with GPS or $299 with cellular. Preorder it today before it becomes available on September 16.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

We Found an Insane Discount on the 75-Inch TV of Your Dreams

Do you need a new TV? How about one that’s not only 75-inches but 4K HDR compatible and has Alexa built in? Currently, Samsung is offering one of the most amazing deals we’ve ever seen on their 75-inch QLED Q90T series. It’s normally over $3,000, but the 75-inch Q90T QLED is $1,300 off, for a final price of $1,798. And thanks to Prime delivery, you could have it delivered to your home as soon as Friday. Plus, it has gaming modes and one of the best displays on the market. Buy: 75-Inch Samsung Q90T QLED $1,797.99    What Makes the 75-inch Q90T QLED a...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

First Look: The Galaxy A23 5G Is Samsung’s Low-Cost Answer to the Google Pixel 6a and iPhone SE

It seems like every company needs a budget phone. Apple has the iPhone SE, Google has the Pixel 6a, and now Samsung has the Galaxy A23 5G. It comes with all the features users expect, including a powerful 50MP camera lens, a 6.6-inch LCD display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its specs make it a firm competitor in the budget phone market and a solid upgrade, even if you bought your current phone only a few years ago. Best of all? The Galaxy A23 is $300 and is available now. Buy: Galaxy A23 $300.00    What We Love About the Galaxy A23 At $300,...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Something’s Up at Amazon – All Our Favorite Deals Are Back Online – Bowflex, iPads, Crocs

You can find lots of “deals” on Amazon, but not all of them are genuine opportunities to save. Many popular products are always on sale, making it hard for shoppers to know when they’re getting a genuine discount. For that exact reason, we keep a close eye on the prices of a few specific products on Amazon, as we want our readers to be the first to know when there’s a genuine price drop. And in the run-up to Labor Day Weekend, we’ve been seeing all of our readers’ favorite deals go back online at Amazon. We’re not talking about always-on deals you...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Design#Laptop#The Apple Event
SPY

Gamesir X3 Type-C Controller Review: Setup Simplicity for Android Users

Table of Contents What Is the GameSir X3 Type-C Controller? Setting Up the GameSir X3 Controller GameSir X3 Type-C Controller Design The GameSir X3 Type-C Controller Performance The Verdict: Should You Buy the GameSir X3 Type-C Controller Mobile gaming controllers are becoming more important as an increasing number of services begin to support them. It’s not just the likes of your classic mobile games, but wonders like Xbox Cloud Gaming and even emulators often work with the right controllers. Gamers know that incredible controllers already exist, as many standard console controllers can be hooked up to a phone if desired. However, having a dedicated controller, especially one...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

We Pitted the Best Smart Speakers of 2022 Against Each Other

Table of Contents The Best Smart Speakers At a Glance Which Voice Assistant Is Best for You? SPY Smart Speaker Reviews: Comparing The Best Smart Speakers of 2022 How We Chose the Best Smart Speakers In 2022, smart speakers continue to infiltrate every part of the home, and we see no signs of this trend slowing down. We’ve recently seen a wave of new product offerings from the likes of Amazon, Google, Sonos and Apple. In addition, the software powering all these devices continues to receive improvements that make the experience of using the best smart speakers feel less like a novelty and more like...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Our Favorite BOGO Deal on the Blink Mini Security Camera Is Back!

The Blink Mini is beloved for many reasons, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given it’s one of the best home security cameras because of its affordable price and simple use. What makes it better is whenever a good deal happens to come along for it. In early July, we saw it at its lowest price of the year — but only for a brief moment. However, another new deal is available right now that snags you a free Blink Mini camera when you buy one. If you missed the last deal, this is your chance to buy a 2-piece Blink...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best iPad Deals of September 2022 — 2021 iPad 9 for $279, Latest Model iPad Air for $559

Looking for the best iPad deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer coming to an end, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed the...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
SPY

Get In Here: Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells Are Back on Sale at Lowest Price Ever

Attention, deals hunters: the always-popular Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells are just $379 today. We keep a very close eye on this particular product, and this deal is actually better than the prices available during Prime Day back in July 2022. In fact, we believe this is the lowest price ever on these popular weights. This set is pretty much always discounted to some degree, and it’s rare to see them sold at the full price of $549. However, it’s equally rare to see them drop below $400, as they did this morning. Once again, as of this writing, the popular Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells set...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The iPhone 14 Is Coming Soon With Satellite Connection and Always-On Display: Specs, Pricing, Availability

You’ve waited long enough, but Apple just pulled the curtains off its latest iPhones. Predictably, this year’s lineup consists of four new models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Fall’s just starting, and Apple’s new iPhones are certainly making a compelling case for being some of the best smartphones of the year. As we documented in our head-to-head review, the impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the flagship to beat, but that could change when the iPhone 14 lineup officially drops later this month. During its press event on September 7, Apple...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Keep All Your Devices Powered With the Best Deals on Surge Protectors, Power Strips and Outlet Extenders

Our lust for tech gadgets keeps growing. Like seriously, it seems like some cool new gadget is being released every week that we’re drooling over. It’s a vicious cycle made worse, knowing that you’ll need yet another outlet or port to accommodate charging. Two outlets are not enough. They’re in short supply. You know it, we know it, which is why it’s a good investment to supplement your current setup with a good surge protector power strip. Here at SPY, however, we want to make sure you’re not just getting the best surge protectors or best desktop power strips but also the...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022

While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We Found The Best Laptop Stands for Every Type of Workstation — Starting at $22

Laptops are great and all, but anyone who’s had to spend long hours working at one knows how fatiguing they can be. From stiff necks to carpal tunnel syndrome, there is no shortage of modern maladies looming in the cramped, hunched-over positions forced on us by laptops. Keeping your laptop on your lap or a lap desk can be great, but your bad posture will get to you in the long run. Now that the work-from-home life has become the norm, we’re looking for ways to stay healthy and productive in home offices, at ladder desks and anywhere we can find...
COMPUTERS
SPY

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Series: Goodbye to the Notch, Hello to Dynamic Island Experience

Saving the best for last. That’s precisely what Apple did for its Far Out fall event, which started with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 8, followed by the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) and iPhone 14 Series. All eyes were on the last announcement of the event: the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Series. There were many surprises, particularly around the new design. Previous rumors hinted at the death of the iconic notch Apple had been using since the original iPhone X in 2017. We’re happy that the notch is finally gone, but Apple has adopted...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Everything Announced At Apple’s ‘Far Out’ Event — Meet the New iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, and Apple Watch Ultra

Apple’s “Far Out” event was aptly named, with quite a few surprise announcements and upgrades revealed during the 2.5 hours it aired. If you’re interested in watching it for yourself, you can catch the replay on YouTube — but if you want a breakdown of every new Apple product you can look forward to over the next few months, we’ve got you covered. Apple covered three main areas at today’s event: AirPods, the Apple Watch and the latest iPhone. Of course, each one of these came with new features that set them apart from anything that came before, with a few...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Webcams for 2022 — Compare the Top Models from Logitech, Dell, Anker and Razer

The age of remote learning and working is here, and we’re right in the middle of it. Whether you are a teacher, student, or employee, a proper webcam has risen to the top of the list as a must-have in your home. We hate to use the word, but webcams are essential if you want to get anything done remotely, especially if you need to connect with fellow students, teachers or workers.    Why Buy a Webcam? You might ask yourself, “What’s the point of buying something my laptop already has?” While school districts operate on a hybrid remote learning structure and working...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Flash Sale on Flash Drives and More: Up to 61% Off SanDisk and Western Digital on Amazon

If you’re kicking yourself for missing Amazon’s sale on SanDisk portable SSD drives earlier this month, kick no longer. The deal is back, and this time they’ve added Western Digital internal and external drives and memory to make it a bigger and better sale. Call it a day for the data: laptop backups, gaming files and all those thousands of priceless digital photos need to be safely backed up and preserved. Or maybe your laptop or desktop computer needs a bigger brain. With savings of up to 61% on a long list of SanDisk and Western Digital drives, now is the...
COMPUTERS
SPY

First Look: The New Ring Intercom Shows Apartment-Dwellers the Love They Need

Anyone who lives in an apartment knows that smart home technology, or at least smart lock technology, isn’t catered toward them. Even video doorbells can be hit or miss depending on specific policies. Now, Ring has announced the Ring Intercom, a DIY addition for compatible audio intercom systems. This device is catered to those that live in secure buildings, mostly in major cities like New York, Chicago, or Atlanta. If you have to buzz a guest in, the Ring Intercom lets you do just that, even if you aren’t at home. The news comes from IFA, but Ring sent over the details for...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

A Christmas Light Projector Makes Decorating for the Holidays Easier Than Ever

It’s undoubtedly one of the most memorable scenes in any Christmas movie. The one where our hapless hero goes up a ladder and ends up falling off in their failed Christmas-light decoration attempt. While it’s entertaining on TV, it’s awful in real life. As anyone who has ever untangled Christmas lights can attest, putting up Christmas lights on your home is not only dangerous (ladder!) but also a pain. So it’s no surprise that Christmas light projectors, our favorite new holiday lighting hack, are becoming so popular. A Christmas light projector lets you beam a wistful holiday lighting display onto your...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Updated Apple AirPods Pro Are Coming Soon With Some Major Improvements

It’s been a while since the launch of the original AirPods Pro, so it only makes sense that Apple would announce the new AirPods Pro today at its ‘Far Out’ event. There’s a lot to look forward to in this new model, the least of which is improved battery life, better audio, motion sensors and fitness tracking technology. The design isn’t changing much; it looks like the stem will remain in place, despite rumors that Apple would cut it off to make them look more like the Beats Studio Buds. Though there isn’t much in the way of design changes, that...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy