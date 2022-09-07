Who is Robert Telles?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles, is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.

On Wednesday morning Las Vegas police confirmed a search warrant was served at Telles’s home. Telles was the focus of recent investigative stories by Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Clark Co. Public Administrator Rob Telles. (Credit: Clark Co. Govt.)

Telles graduated from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law in 2014. One year later, according to his Linkedin profile, he founded Accolade Law which was located on West Charleston between Rancho and Valley View and focused on estate planning and probate.

In 2018 Telles first ran for Clark County Public Administrator as a Democrat. He won by beating Republican candidate Thomas Fougere. He took office in January 2019 to serve a four-year term which ends on Jan. 2, 2023.

Telles did run for re-election this past year but lost to fellow Democrat Rita Reid in the primary.

His campaign was mired in controversy surrounding stories written by the Review-Journal and specifically German who uncovered claims of bullying and retaliation within his office.

