Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Several Florida Cities Mentioned on List of Best Places to Retire in 2022L. CaneNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years
No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NOLA.com
Try these 6 new restaurants for different flavors to shake off the summertime doldrums
It’s been a long, quiet summer in New Orleans, but for me, the seasonal lull has been punctuated by the thrill of finding different, often illuminating flavors in our ever-changing ranks of local restaurants. This summer I’ve been visiting and writing about longstanding restaurants that continue to endure, and...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Mr. Chill's barber shop was once a pharmacy that served sweets
On Carrollton Avenue, where Mr. Chill’s barber shop is now, there used to be a pharmacy. We lived nearby and during the 1940s my father worked there packing ice cream. Can you tell me more about it?. The building at South Carrollton Avenue and Apricot Street has had many...
NOLA.com
As a busy fall season looms, New Orleans' tourism sector scrambles to bolster security
Brian Kern, the "Chief Spookster" of the Krewe of Boo!, the Halloween parade that rolls down a three-mile route in downtown New Orleans in late October, says he's going to do whatever it takes for the march to proceed as normal this year. The event was canceled two years ago...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
NOLA.com
Gambit's Fall 2022 Festivals and Events Preview: September
September festivals, events and more. Check weekly listings in Gambit and online at calendar.gambitweekly.com closer to event dates. A shoe factory that is on its last leg turns to drag queen Lola for a little inspiration and help. Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts presents the musical. Find tickets at rivertowntheaters.com.
NOLA.com
A stunt boss in New Orleans' growing film industry, River Ridge man began as an animal wrangler
Wrestling alligators, taming a wild boar, diving off buildings or hanging from helicopters — it’s all in a day’s work for stunt coordinator and animal wrangler Jeff Galpin. An active part of the local film industry now for 32 years, Galpin, 53, is the stunt coordinator on...
NOLA.com
With a new name and new leadership The Willow School — formerly Lusher — looks ahead
On an unflinchingly hot and muggy September morning on Freret Street, a band played as two high school students removed a black shroud to reveal a wrought iron arch bearing their school’s new name: The Willow School. It was a moment years, if not decades, in the making. Two...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Jones Walker adds attorneys to New Orleans office
Addie Danos and James Martin have joined Jones Walker as partners in the firm’s New Orleans office. Danos joins the firm’s Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team and James returns to the Tax Practice Group. Danos has in-depth experience in oil and gas transactions, regulation and litigation....
NOLA.com
Chef Ana Castro named a Food & Wine Best New Chef, and local restaurants make Bon Appetit list of top new restaurants
Food & Wine magazine's list of "Best New Chefs" for 2022 was announced this morning and Ana Castro of Lengua Madre is among the 11 honorees. The restaurant also was honored recently by Bon Appetit magazine, which announced its list of the "50 Best New Restaurants in 2022" on Sept. 8. That list also includes Mister Mao and Seafood Sally's.
NOLA.com
Longtime New Orleans eye doctor advances his practice with move to EyeCare Associates
One of New Orleans’ most respected ophthalmologists is entering the next chapter of his career with a move this month to EyeCare Associates. Dr. Barry Leader has practiced throughout Uptown and Metairie for more than three decades. He is well known for being the first ophthalmologist to serve as Touro Infirmary’s president of medical staff. Most recently, he was named one of 2022’s top five comprehensive ophthalmologists in the Orleans/Jefferson Parish area by Inside New Orleans Magazine.
NOLA.com
Police chase from Harvey to Poydras Street ends in crash; deputies injured, JPSO says
Authorities from Jefferson Parish and New Orleans were involved in a chase Monday afternoon that ended in a crash on Poydras Street, authorities said. Update: 6 cars wrecked, 2 hospitalized after police chase. The crash was at Poydras and South Galvez streets (map). The chase started in Harvey and ended...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time
Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
NOLA.com
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner
A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
NOLA.com
Algiers bike lanes that drew backlash to face New Orleans City Council vote
Eight months ago, newly minted District C Council member Freddie King sponsored a resolution calling on the city to rethink a pair of protected bike lanes in Algiers after a neighborhood backlash. Little has changed since then. The bike lanes remain in place with a few alterations, many residents remain...
NOLA.com
Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Algiers near the troubled Oakmont apartment complex, New Orleans police said. Gunfire was reported to police at 6:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway (map). Responding officers found a man, who had been shot multiple times, lying on the ground in a grassy area. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Power Poll finds broad support to recall LaToya Cantrell, much doubt it will happen
In a period of violent crime, depleted law enforcement, spotty garbage collection and questionable decision-making, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's popularity is about as solid as Entergy's power grid in a windstorm, according to The Times-Picayune Power Poll. Conducted online Tuesday through Thursday, the Power Poll is not a scientific...
NOLA.com
Covington Homewood Suites hotel sold; being converted into 86-unit apartment complex
The Homewood Suites in Covington is one of thousands of hotels to be permanently shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, felled in part by the collapse in budget business travel. But the edge-of-town travel lodge has a chance at a new life. Developer Zachary Kupperman and his partners...
NOLA.com
Jason Williams, other moonlighting DAs have faced legal questions about their side jobs
Two weeks after Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted on federal tax evasion charges, he made headlines for another reason: He accepted a side job with the law firm that successfully defended him in his criminal trial. Williams might not end up joining Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin...
NOLA.com
Inside the plan to house teens at Angola: Key new details emerge in federal court hearings
When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail. Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in...
Comments / 0