Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
Gambit's Fall 2022 Festivals and Events Preview: September

September festivals, events and more. Check weekly listings in Gambit and online at calendar.gambitweekly.com closer to event dates. A shoe factory that is on its last leg turns to drag queen Lola for a little inspiration and help. Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts presents the musical. Find tickets at rivertowntheaters.com.
Jones Walker adds attorneys to New Orleans office

Addie Danos and James Martin have joined Jones Walker as partners in the firm’s New Orleans office. Danos joins the firm’s Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team and James returns to the Tax Practice Group. Danos has in-depth experience in oil and gas transactions, regulation and litigation....
Chef Ana Castro named a Food & Wine Best New Chef, and local restaurants make Bon Appetit list of top new restaurants

Food & Wine magazine's list of "Best New Chefs" for 2022 was announced this morning and Ana Castro of Lengua Madre is among the 11 honorees. The restaurant also was honored recently by Bon Appetit magazine, which announced its list of the "50 Best New Restaurants in 2022" on Sept. 8. That list also includes Mister Mao and Seafood Sally's.
Longtime New Orleans eye doctor advances his practice with move to EyeCare Associates

One of New Orleans’ most respected ophthalmologists is entering the next chapter of his career with a move this month to EyeCare Associates. Dr. Barry Leader has practiced throughout Uptown and Metairie for more than three decades. He is well known for being the first ophthalmologist to serve as Touro Infirmary’s president of medical staff. Most recently, he was named one of 2022’s top five comprehensive ophthalmologists in the Orleans/Jefferson Parish area by Inside New Orleans Magazine.
Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time

Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
Man killed on Toledano Street identified by New Orleans coroner

A man who was shot dead on the boarder between the Broadmoor and Hoffman Triangle areas was identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as 61-year-old Wilbert Smith. Gunfire was reported to the New Orleans Police Department at 7:37 p.m. Firday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. Responding...
Man killed in Algiers shooting, New Orleans police say

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in Algiers near the troubled Oakmont apartment complex, New Orleans police said. Gunfire was reported to police at 6:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway (map). Responding officers found a man, who had been shot multiple times, lying on the ground in a grassy area. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he later died.
