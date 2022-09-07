One of New Orleans’ most respected ophthalmologists is entering the next chapter of his career with a move this month to EyeCare Associates. Dr. Barry Leader has practiced throughout Uptown and Metairie for more than three decades. He is well known for being the first ophthalmologist to serve as Touro Infirmary’s president of medical staff. Most recently, he was named one of 2022’s top five comprehensive ophthalmologists in the Orleans/Jefferson Parish area by Inside New Orleans Magazine.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO