Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Local man to celebrate 100th birthday
Staying active, said Edward Valerio, 99. A longtime resident of first China Lake and then Ridgecrest, Valerio will celebrate his 100th birthday come Sept. 25. Sitting in his living room, Valerio is the picture of health. With eyes bright and a clear memory, Valerio has no trouble recalling his early years and his time spent serving in the U.S. Navy.
rtands.com
Preferred alternative for 30-mile high-speed rail segment in Calif. calls for tunnel construction
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast, and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
Bakersfield Channel
Today is the last day of the Category 4 Heatwave here in California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County. Good news in regards to our weather pattern. Today is the last day of the Category Four Heatwave that we have been dealing with for several days. Hundreds of records were either set, or broken as unprecedented weather makes its exit.
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
Chemical leak at Rosedale Costco stopped
UPDATE: The Kern County Fire Department Hazmat team found an active chemical refrigerant leak at the Costco on Rosedale Highway, according to a tweet by the KCFD. The tweet said the hazmat team stopped the leak and ventilated the area. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is on scene at the Costco […]
Another fire takes out a piece of Bakersfield history; what can be done?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Downtown Bakersfield has been hit with some devastating fires in commercial buildings over the past couple of years. The latest one, at Chester Avenue and 20th Street, is just the latest example. But from a historian’s perspective, some fires are more devastating than others. Oh, they burn the same. They just […]
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Lamont woman identified in fatal Copus Road crash
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The woman killed in a Wednesday morning crash on Copus Road has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Maria Guadalupe Escobedo, 53, of Lamont was the passenger of the 2004 Ford that collided with a semi-truck, on westbound Copus Road one mile west of I-5, in Bakersfield, according […]
Fire destroys Fallas Discount Store in South Bakersfield
A fire broke out in South Bakersfield on Friday morning in the area of White and Hughes lanes, completely taking out the Fallas Discount Store.
KGET 17
27 arrested, 16 vehicles impounded during several ‘takeover sideshows’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with the Bakersfield Police Department said they made 27 arrests and impounded 16 vehicles during multiple “takeover sideshows” on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. A “takeover sideshow” is when hundreds of people coordinate to “take over” a certain intersection, block...
Power outage impacts PG&E customers in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A PG&E power outage Wednesday afternoon impacted 50-500 customers in east Bakersfield, according to PG&E’s outage center. The outage impacted residents around 1:11 p.m. in east Bakersfield south of E. California Ave. to E. 4th Street and east of Highway 204 and South King Street. Temperatures were recorded at 106 degrees […]
Man’s body pulled from canal in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a county search and rescued team recovered a man’s body from a canal Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield. Bakersfield police officers and emergency crews were dispatched for a report of a body in the Stine Canal south of District Boulevard and west of Ashe Road just after 7 p.m. […]
CHP investigating hit-and-run pedestrian collision in south Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP officers are investigating a hit-and-run collision that injured a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon. The collision was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at South Union Avenue and Adams Street, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. The driver of a sedan collided with a woman and drove off from the scene, […]
Family, friends remember Rosamond woman found dead near Mojave
Ronnetta Henderson, 27 went missing on August 1st and her family knew something was wrong. After two-week search, three are under arrest for her death.
Suspicious circumstances surround BPD search for missing girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing girl they deem at-risk due to her age and “suspicious circumstances,” BPD officials said. Arianna Perez, 14, was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of White Lane, according to BPD. She is described as white, 5 feet 6 […]
Woman identified in fatal I-5 DUI crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the woman who died in an alleged DUI crash in late August on the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service Road. Erica Hayden, 18, of Bakersfield was the second passenger in the vehicle that overturned and crashed on Aug. 27., according to […]
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run collision identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was killed in a hit-and-run collision early Saturday morning on South Union Avenue. Jesus Omar Flores Urias, 30, of Bakersfield was struck by a vehicle and declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. When officers arrived at the scene […]
foxla.com
Heavy rains pound Santa Clarita
Heavy rains and winds blew through Santa Clarita Sunday, with patio furniture getting blown into one family's pool. Video courtesy of @ChristyRN_ via Twitter.
California musician and his wife found dead in Mojave Desert
A California musician and his wife were found dead on Aug. 21 in a car on a remote road in the Mojave Desert.
BPD: SW Bakersfield apartment resident shoots, kills man trying to break in
BPD said an apartment resident, who legally owned a firearm, shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to break into an apartment early Monday morning in Southwest Bakersfield.
