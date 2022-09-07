Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.edu
Sad News for the Campus Community
It is with profound sadness that we share with our campus community that an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning has taken the life of one of our students, Shea Colbert. A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey.
ithaca.edu
JED Campus Updates
The 2021-2022 JED Campus Committee is excited to share some progress updates on the Ithaca College JED Campus Initiative. On the JED Campus webpage you will find a report of the progress that has been made thus far and the next steps that the JED Campus Committee will be working on in the 2022-2023 academic year.
ithaca.edu
Cross Country Welcomes Alums Back for Annual Bonrouhi-Zakaim Memorial Run
ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca College men's and women's cross country teams hosted their annual Jannette Bonrouhi-Zakaim Memorial Run on Saturday morning, September 3 on campus. Alumni runners and their families attended the event, along with current runners and coaches to participate in the five-kilometer run. Ithaca College Athletic Hall...
ithaca.edu
Men’s Tennis Open 2022-23 Season at St. Lawrence Fall Classic
CANTON, N.Y. – The Ithaca College men's tennis team opened its 2022 season on Saturday, September 10 competing in the first day of the St. Lawrence University Fall Classic. The Bombers head into day two of the invitational with several doubles teams and two individuals still competing for medal contention.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ithaca.edu
Sign Up for IT Service Desk Alerts!
Did you know that you can receive email alerts when an unplanned or planned technology outage occurs? Click here to subscribe to IT Service Desk Alerts!. You can also check the system status of common applications or services by visiting https://itstatus.ithaca.edu/. If you have any questions, please contact the Information...
ithaca.edu
Women’s Soccer Battle Fredonia to 2-2 Tie
FREDONIA, N.Y. – Fredonia thought they did just enough with a Maddy Payne goal in the 81st minute, but the Ithaca College women's soccer team battled to the final whistle and scored an equalizer in the 87th minute for a final score of 2-2 on Saturday afternoon. The Bombers scored both of their goals in the second half as the final 10 minutes proved to be the most dramatic.
ithaca.edu
No. 16 Football Pitches Shutout at Home Against Brockport, 24-0
ITHACA, N.Y. – The nationally ranked No. 16 Ithaca College football team jumped out to an early first quarter lead and then rode its defense to a 24-0 shutout over Brockport on September 10 at Butterfield Stadium. Ithaca is now 2-0 on the season after its first home-opening shutout since 2004 (45-0 vs. Buffalo State).
ithaca.edu
Coffee and Donuts with Apogee
September 13th, 8:00-9:30AM Ithaca Falls Room Campus Center. Are you interested in learning more about residential wireless upgrades? Would you like to share your ResNet experience with Apogee? Apogee is joining us at the Ithaca Falls Room in Campus Center on September 13th, 8:00-9:30 AM, to debrief on the recent ResNet upgrades.
Comments / 0