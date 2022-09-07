Read full article on original website
Related
ithaca.edu
Sad News for the Campus Community
It is with profound sadness that we share with our campus community that an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning has taken the life of one of our students, Shea Colbert. A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey.
ithaca.edu
JED Campus Updates
The 2021-2022 JED Campus Committee is excited to share some progress updates on the Ithaca College JED Campus Initiative. On the JED Campus webpage you will find a report of the progress that has been made thus far and the next steps that the JED Campus Committee will be working on in the 2022-2023 academic year.
ithaca.edu
September 11 Moment of Remembrance
This Sunday, the nation will commemorate the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. As in years past, the Dillingham fountains will be lowered on Sunday in memory and in honor of the lives lost. It was more than 20 years ago that the events...
ithaca.edu
Sign Up for IT Service Desk Alerts!
Did you know that you can receive email alerts when an unplanned or planned technology outage occurs? Click here to subscribe to IT Service Desk Alerts!. You can also check the system status of common applications or services by visiting https://itstatus.ithaca.edu/. If you have any questions, please contact the Information...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ithaca.edu
Cross Country Welcomes Alums Back for Annual Bonrouhi-Zakaim Memorial Run
ITHACA, N.Y. - The Ithaca College men's and women's cross country teams hosted their annual Jannette Bonrouhi-Zakaim Memorial Run on Saturday morning, September 3 on campus. Alumni runners and their families attended the event, along with current runners and coaches to participate in the five-kilometer run. Ithaca College Athletic Hall...
Comments / 0