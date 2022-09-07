Read full article on original website
ithaca.edu
JED Campus Updates
The 2021-2022 JED Campus Committee is excited to share some progress updates on the Ithaca College JED Campus Initiative. On the JED Campus webpage you will find a report of the progress that has been made thus far and the next steps that the JED Campus Committee will be working on in the 2022-2023 academic year.
ithaca.edu
Sad News for the Campus Community
It is with profound sadness that we share with our campus community that an automobile accident in Ithaca early Saturday morning has taken the life of one of our students, Shea Colbert. A sophomore in the School of Business, Shea was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan High School in New Jersey.
ithaca.edu
Sign Up for IT Service Desk Alerts!
Did you know that you can receive email alerts when an unplanned or planned technology outage occurs? Click here to subscribe to IT Service Desk Alerts!. You can also check the system status of common applications or services by visiting https://itstatus.ithaca.edu/. If you have any questions, please contact the Information...
ithaca.edu
SCREENING: The Social Dilemma
In anticipation of Park Distinguished Visitor, Jeff Orlowski-Yang’s visit to Park, there will be a screening of his award-winning film, The Social Dilemma. He will be discussing the making of this film during his public presentation on 9/22. Orlowski-Yang will be visiting Ithaca College as the 2022 Park Distinguished...
ithaca.edu
September 11 Moment of Remembrance
This Sunday, the nation will commemorate the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. As in years past, the Dillingham fountains will be lowered on Sunday in memory and in honor of the lives lost. It was more than 20 years ago that the events...
ithaca.edu
Coffee and Donuts with Apogee
September 13th, 8:00-9:30AM Ithaca Falls Room Campus Center. Are you interested in learning more about residential wireless upgrades? Would you like to share your ResNet experience with Apogee? Apogee is joining us at the Ithaca Falls Room in Campus Center on September 13th, 8:00-9:30 AM, to debrief on the recent ResNet upgrades.
ithaca.edu
Men’s Tennis Open 2022-23 Season at St. Lawrence Fall Classic
CANTON, N.Y. – The Ithaca College men's tennis team opened its 2022 season on Saturday, September 10 competing in the first day of the St. Lawrence University Fall Classic. The Bombers head into day two of the invitational with several doubles teams and two individuals still competing for medal contention.
ithaca.edu
Field Hockey Offense Explodes in 5–1 Win Over Hartwick
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College field hockey team won its fourth straight game to start the season against Hartwick College at Higgins Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 10, winning 3–1. The Bombers improved to 4–0 and used two goals in two and a half minutes in the second quarter to fuel the offense after falling behind in a game for the first time this season. Junior striker Avery Moses and sophomore striker Juliana Valli each got their first goals of the game, and senior striker Morgan Mullen scored her second of the year in the third quarter. In the fourth, junior striker Sarah Devito recorded her first goal of the season, and sophomore striker Natalie Descalso scored her second of the year. Graduate student goalkeeper Macy Brandwein held it down defensively for the Bombers, stopping two of the three shots on goal she faced. Brandwein's shutout streak starting in the team's first game against SUNY Geneseo ended after a Hawks first quarter goal, totaling 154:13 of game time over four games of not allowing a goal.
