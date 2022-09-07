ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

ksl.com

It's almost leaf peeping season — but when will Utah's fall colors arrive?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is now in meteorological fall despite what your thermometer said throughout the first week of September. That means the leaf peeping season is just around the corner. It's an especially wonderful time to venture out into Utah's wilderness to see its foothills, mountains and valleys covered in a mixture of yellows, oranges and reds.
KSLTV

Cooler temperatures moving into Utah along with smokey skies

SALT LAKE CITY — The heatwave that brought record-setting temperatures all across Utah is finally gone. The trade-off is parts of Utah will see smokey skies. KSL meteorologist Matt Jonson said, “The cooler air is here! Along with it came the wildfire smoke, courtesy to the fires to our north. Wildfire smoke will vary in thickness but should stick around through early next week.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Smoky skies could be persistent problem in Utah this fall

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of Utah hasn’t had a lot of bad air quality from wildfire smoke this summer, especially compared to last year. But wildfires burning to the north and west of Utah are now pumping in a lot of smoky air. Unfortunately, we could be in for several smoky periods over the next few weeks.
UTAH STATE
1420 WBSM

Seekonk Hiker Dies in 30-Foot Fall on Utah Trail

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UTAH — Greater Salt Lake Unified Police say a 22-year-old man from Seekonk, MA has died in Utah after falling around 30 feet from a trail. According to police, Kurt Lawson was hiking with a friend on Mt. Olympus along the Neff's Canyon trail in Salt Lake County on Monday morning when he fell.
SEEKONK, MA
kslnewsradio.com

Cooler temperatures are on the way Utah, but get used to the heat domes

SALT LAKE CITY — After a week of record-breaking Utah heat, including a 107 degree scorcher today, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson has good news for those itching for sweater weather. “A desperately needed pattern change that we’ve been waiting for. It’s more ‘fall like,'” Johnson told KSL NewsRadio....
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Opa! Head to the Salt Lake Greek Festival

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River. Event Details:. Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
kuer.org

University of Utah study finds 5 El Niño events per century is a tipping point for coastal ecosystems

As the climate warms, scientists say it’s likely the Earth will see more El Niño/Southern Oscillation weather events, marked by warmer surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific and heavy precipitation. Now, a team of University of Utah researchers has released a study that found that once the Earth hits five El Niño events in a century, coastal ecosystems will see dramatic impacts.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Utah’s heat wave: BYU’s measures, road buckles, early school dismissals

Temperatures across the state of Utah continue to reach high levels, causing portion of I-15 to buckle and some school districts to send their students home early. Multiple cities and areas in Utah were listed in a heat advisory or excessive heat warning this week and although the heat wave is expected to be over Wednesday evening, temperatures might not be decreasing as dramatically as it was initially predicted.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Fisherman ‘catches’ mystery on Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A fisherman in search of bass and tiger muskies on Pineview Reservoir recently caught something else — a mystery. Braxton Green said he was on his boat in July looking at his radar when he spotted an unusual object under the water. “It looked...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Geographical Utah sites are being renamed

SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
UTAH STATE

