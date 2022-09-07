Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Report: MSU president told to leave post
EAST LANSING, MI — The Detroit Free Press reports Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has been told he needs to resign by Tuesday. Sources tell the Free Press Stanley could be fired if he does not quit over the way he handled how Sanjay Gupta left his job over Title IX issues as the business school dean.
wkzo.com
Battle Creek police seek suspect in kidnapping/shooting incident
BATTLE CREEK MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Battle Creek Police officials are searching for a man suspected of shooting at and then kidnapping a woman described as a former girlfriend. 26-year-old Jatai Cummings is said to have forced the woman into his car at around 6 am Saturday. He then...
wkzo.com
No injuries in Battle Creek bank robbery: Police looking for suspect
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police are seeking help from the public to help them solve a bank robbery that happened on Monday afternoon, September 12. Police responded to the call of a bank robbery at a PNC Bank on Capital Avenue Southwest just before 1 p.m.
