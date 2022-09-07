ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: MSU president told to leave post

EAST LANSING, MI — The Detroit Free Press reports Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has been told he needs to resign by Tuesday. Sources tell the Free Press Stanley could be fired if he does not quit over the way he handled how Sanjay Gupta left his job over Title IX issues as the business school dean.
