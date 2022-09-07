Most Jackson, Miss. residents have access to fresh water again, but what led to the city’s water crisis, and how can journalists hold civic leaders to account? This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the importance of environmental justice reporting. Also, coverage of President Biden’s “soul of a nation” speech, Twitter tests an edit button and journalists in Las Vegas mourn one of their own. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO