WLBT
City Council decision could mean $70 million for Jackson’s water, sewer needs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent decision by the Jackson City Council could translate into as much as $70 million for the city’s beleaguered water and sewer systems. Thursday, the council voted to spend all remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds on water and sewer. The motion, which was...
mageenews.com
Senior Social
Jessica Cockrell with Kare-In-Home Health Services hosted a senior social at the PriorityOne Senior Center in Magee. The ladies enjoyed a...
capitalbnews.org
Jackson’s Running Water Is ‘High-Pressure Poison,’ Residents Say
JACKSON, Miss. — Tim Finch first heard about the “messed up” water in Jackson three decades ago as a teenager. The lifelong resident has always believed the city’s on-again, off-again, “brown” tap water was unsafe to drink. But as a child in the 1990s, he didn’t completely understand why.
mageenews.com
Norma Ruth Cardin Phillips, 80 of Magee, Mississippi
(May 9, 1942 – September 8, 2022) Norma Ruth Cardin Phillips, 80 of Magee, Mississippi passed away from her earthly...
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
mageenews.com
Ralph Walker for School Board District 2
After much thought and prayer, I have decided to run for Simpson County School Board District 2. My name is Ralph...
2 Mississippi men indicted for discharging waste into Jackson Sewer System
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Mississippi men appeared in federal court on Thursday. They face felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Thomas W. Douglas, 61, and John S. Welch, Sr., 64, were also charged with conspiracy and making false statements. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed […]
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi In Talks With Company To Run Jackson Water System, Mayor Says
The State of Mississippi is now in talks with a private company about managing its capital city’s struggling water system, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said during a press conference Tuesday. The City of Jackson was also in discussions with the company before the State took over, he added.
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
WLBT
Things To Know for Thursday, September 8
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Little has changed in the 10 months since EPA Administrator Michael...
WAPT
All pumps up and working at Jackson's water plant
JACKSON, Miss. — The high-service pumps at Jackson's water treatment plant are functional and water pressure is steady, city officials said Thursday. Investigative testing is continuing, but the city's water distribution system is not yet ready for sampling to clear the boil-water advisory, which the state put in place in late July.
Bottled water distribution sites in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has made some updates to its water distribution sites in the City of Jackson. See the new information below: South Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr. West Jackson – Tuesday, […]
Water main break causes outage in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A contractor working on a 28th Avenue bridge construction project hit a 20-in water main, causing a water outage for some neighbors on Friday, September 9. Hattiesburg city officials said the break happened around 11:00 a.m. As a result, homes and businesses in the following areas will experience a water outage […]
Arlington Loop, 28th Avenue to close in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The first road closure of the recently announced Midtown Infrastructure Project will begin on Friday, September 9. Hattiesburg city officials said 28th Avenue and Arlington Loop will close Friday at 6:00 p.m. and are expected to reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12. A specific detour route will be set […]
Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
kbia.org
Views of the News: The Mississippi water crisis
Most Jackson, Miss. residents have access to fresh water again, but what led to the city’s water crisis, and how can journalists hold civic leaders to account? This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the importance of environmental justice reporting. Also, coverage of President Biden’s “soul of a nation” speech, Twitter tests an edit button and journalists in Las Vegas mourn one of their own. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.
WDAM-TV
Southern Beverage provides 2 truckloads of water for Jackson
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Beverage Company Inc. drove two trucks loaded with water to Jackson in response to the current water crisis. The canned water, provided by Anheuser-Busch in partnership with The American Red Cross, was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson. “This is...
mageenews.com
SCA Homecoming Court
SCA announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Sophomore Maids are Lauren Brown, Lola Cook, Mollie Kate Garner, and Avery McNair. Junior Maids...
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
