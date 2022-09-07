ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magee, MS

Comments / 0

Related
mageenews.com

Senior Social

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jessica Cockrell with Kare-In-Home Health Services hosted a senior social at the PriorityOne Senior Center in Magee. The ladies enjoyed a...
MAGEE, MS
capitalbnews.org

Jackson’s Running Water Is ‘High-Pressure Poison,’ Residents Say

JACKSON, Miss. — Tim Finch first heard about the “messed up” water in Jackson three decades ago as a teenager. The lifelong resident has always believed the city’s on-again, off-again, “brown” tap water was unsafe to drink. But as a child in the 1990s, he didn’t completely understand why.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Norma Ruth Cardin Phillips, 80 of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (May 9, 1942 – September 8, 2022) Norma Ruth Cardin Phillips, 80 of Magee, Mississippi passed away from her earthly...
MAGEE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Magee, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Magee, MS
WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Ralph Walker for School Board District 2

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. After much thought and prayer, I have decided to run for Simpson County School Board District 2. My name is Ralph...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

2 Mississippi men indicted for discharging waste into Jackson Sewer System

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Mississippi men appeared in federal court on Thursday. They face felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. Prosecutors said Thomas W. Douglas, 61, and John S. Welch, Sr., 64, were also charged with conspiracy and making false statements. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#City Hall#State Of Mississippi#The 2023 Budget#Ford#General Fund#Recreation Fund#Improvements#Fire Department#Police Department
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi In Talks With Company To Run Jackson Water System, Mayor Says

The State of Mississippi is now in talks with a private company about managing its capital city’s struggling water system, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said during a press conference Tuesday. The City of Jackson was also in discussions with the company before the State took over, he added.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Thursday, September 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Little has changed in the 10 months since EPA Administrator Michael...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

All pumps up and working at Jackson's water plant

JACKSON, Miss. — The high-service pumps at Jackson's water treatment plant are functional and water pressure is steady, city officials said Thursday. Investigative testing is continuing, but the city's water distribution system is not yet ready for sampling to clear the boil-water advisory, which the state put in place in late July.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Bottled water distribution sites in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has made some updates to its water distribution sites in the City of Jackson. See the new information below: South Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr. West Jackson – Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Water main break causes outage in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A contractor working on a 28th Avenue bridge construction project hit a 20-in water main, causing a water outage for some neighbors on Friday, September 9. Hattiesburg city officials said the break happened around 11:00 a.m. As a result, homes and businesses in the following areas will experience a water outage […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Arlington Loop, 28th Avenue to close in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The first road closure of the recently announced Midtown Infrastructure Project will begin on Friday, September 9. Hattiesburg city officials said 28th Avenue and Arlington Loop will close Friday at 6:00 p.m. and are expected to reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12. A specific detour route will be set […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
JACKSON, MS
kbia.org

Views of the News: The Mississippi water crisis

Most Jackson, Miss. residents have access to fresh water again, but what led to the city’s water crisis, and how can journalists hold civic leaders to account? This week on Views of the News, we’ll talk about the importance of environmental justice reporting. Also, coverage of President Biden’s “soul of a nation” speech, Twitter tests an edit button and journalists in Las Vegas mourn one of their own. From Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Kathy Kiely: Views of the News.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Southern Beverage provides 2 truckloads of water for Jackson

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Beverage Company Inc. drove two trucks loaded with water to Jackson in response to the current water crisis. The canned water, provided by Anheuser-Busch in partnership with The American Red Cross, was delivered to New Horizon Church and local universities throughout Jackson. “This is...
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

SCA Homecoming Court

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. SCA announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Sophomore Maids are Lauren Brown, Lola Cook, Mollie Kate Garner, and Avery McNair. Junior Maids...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy