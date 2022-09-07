ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

PWMania

WWE RAW Results – September 12, 2022

WWE RAW Results – September 12, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Seth Rollins makes his way to the ring. Rollins grabs a mic and welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins. He asks the crowd if they believe in karma before saying he was sceptical about it until he beat Matt Riddle at Clash At The Castle in front of 60,000 fans. Rollins addresses Riddle’s request for a rematch and says he isn’t interested in it. Rollins says he’s been pondering what’s next for him over the past week and says it has been far too long since he’s held championship gold.
wrestlinginc.com

Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Let His WWE Contract Expire

Claudio Castagnoli's mind was ready for a change of scene, a change of pace. "I kinda felt that it was time to try something new, to look for a new challenge," the Ring Of Honor World Champion told Kurt Angle on the latest "The Kurt Angle Show." The former Cesaro said that when it came to not renewing his contract with WWE, "to an extent my mind was made up."
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future

Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/12/22)

The Road to Extreme Rules will continue with tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will be broadcast live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. RAW will feature the in-ring return of Johnny Gargano, who will be working his first match since WWE NXT WarGames on December 5, 2021. Bianca Belair will also defend the RAW Women’s Title in an Open Challenge on this week’s RAW. There has been no announcement regarding who she will face as of yet.
PORTLAND, OR
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Star's Twitter Makes Light Of AEW Backstage Drama

As the backstage drama that occurred at AEW's All Out last weekend involving CM Punk and The Elite continues to be the talk of the wrestling world, one longtime member of WWE's women's locker room took a veiled shot at the situation on social media. Natalya took part in a...
wrestlinginc.com

Michael Cole Seemingly References CM Punk Suspension On WWE SmackDown

In the wake of all the reported backstage turmoil in AEW involving CM Punk and The Elite, plenty of people from outside the company have been commenting on the situation. Last night before "SmackDown," WWE star Natalya even took to social media to throw shade at Punk and his actions. Then on "SmackDown," commentator Michael Cole seemingly alluded to the subject.
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks

Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star

He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania

Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
wrestlinginc.com

Starrcast Files To Trademark Classic PPV Name

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Conrad Thompson's Starrcast convention and promotion has filed a trademark for "Superclash." This is yet another sign that Starrcast may be expanding from simply a wrestling convention to some form of wrestling promotion. "Superclash" was the name of a series of...
PWMania

First Match Announced for WWE Extreme Rules

The first bout of WWE Extreme Rules has been confirmed. Ronda Rousey defeated Xia Li, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Lacey Evans to win a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match on Friday night’s post-Clash at the Castle edition of SmackDown on FOX. As a result of her victory, Ronda Rousey is now the new number one contender to the SmackDown Women’s Championship held by Liv Morgan. Lacey Evans made her return Friday night after being away since mid-July.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Names AEW Star Who Is 'The Smartest Guy In The Room'

AEW has been surrounded by controversy and backstage issues ever since the media scrum following All Out, however, some of the talents are not involved in the drama. Six-time former world champion Booker T revealed on "The Hall of Fame" podcast who he believes is the "smartest guy" in the AEW locker room at the moment.
