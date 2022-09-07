A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman

“Folks let me be very clear,” prefaced Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey in a video. “You are not coming into my schools and killing our children.”. Schools in Brevard County Florida will soon be receiving a substantial hardening upgrade following the tragedies that occurred in schools across the country last school year. School resource deputies will be equipped with a tactical uniform that will better prepare them for an immediate threat. The uniform’s most prominent feature is the collapsible rifle that straps to the officer’s chest.

