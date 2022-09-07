A Northern California sheriff's deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman

Read full article on original website
kclu.org
Investigation underway into death of Central Coast jail inmate
Authorities are investigating the death of a female jail inmate on the Central Coast. On Friday night, a nurse distributing medication to inmates at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria noticed one of them was unresponsive in her cell. Efforts to revive Kristina Marie Chermak by jail staff, and paramedics were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at the jail.
WFMJ.com
Sixteen-year-old Wilson student accused of threatening school on social media
A 16-year-old boy faces inducing panic charges in juvenile court for allegedly making threats directed at Wilson Alternative School and Virtual Academy in Youngstown. A threat to “shoot up” the school was posted on Instagram over the weekend. Viewers shared screenshots of the alleged threats with 21 News.
WFMJ.com
Bomb squad called after foam projectile found along Route 11
For the second time in four days, the Youngstown Bomb Squad has been called to Route 11 in Vienna Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a foam projectile used for "crowd dispersement" was found along the highway near King Graves Road at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. A trooper...
ourquadcities.com
Son hopes searchers find dad – from the Quad Cities – now missing in Utah
An 80-year-old Quad City native is missing in a Utah state park. His son, Scott, who grew up in the Quad Cities, asks anyone who knows his dad to help – at a distance – with the search. William “Bill” Thorpe was last seen getting off a park...
NBCMontana
Wildfire reported near Flathead Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new wildfire was reported near Blue Bay on Flathead Lake near mile marker 15 on Highway 35. The fire is currently at 1.5 acres, according to CSKT Division of Fire spokesman CT Camel. Two helicopters are doing bucket work on the fire. The investigation into...
districtadministration.com
Florida SROs are receiving collapsible long guns and uniform upgrades to deter shooters
“Folks let me be very clear,” prefaced Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey in a video. “You are not coming into my schools and killing our children.”. Schools in Brevard County Florida will soon be receiving a substantial hardening upgrade following the tragedies that occurred in schools across the country last school year. School resource deputies will be equipped with a tactical uniform that will better prepare them for an immediate threat. The uniform’s most prominent feature is the collapsible rifle that straps to the officer’s chest.
blufftontoday.com
Will Alex Murdaugh plead insanity? New motion from state asks defense team about strategy
The State of South Carolina has filed a new motion in the murder case of accused former attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, seeking to force Murdaugh's defense team to share information — and perhaps force their hand to reveal any pending alibi or insanity defense. Murdaugh was indicted on double...
Tattooed Montana Criminals On The Run. Have You Seen These Guys?
Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
spectrumnews1.com
Parts of Wisconsin get more than 6 inches of rain
Heavy rain drenched southern Wisconsin over the weekend, with much of it falling Sunday and Sunday night. Some places picked up more than six inches of rain. The excessive rainfall caused some flooding, although many waterways have already crested and are receding. Until water fully returns to the usual levels, stay alert and never go into floodwater.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa DNR Reviewing Disposal and Reuse of Wind Turbine Blades
(Radio Iowa) The Department of Natural resources has been holding meetings on discuss possible changes or improvements to the process of disposing of used wind turbine blades. The DNR’s Aime Davidson says there are regulations in place already for disposing of the blades — but she says there are still challenges.
spectrumnews1.com
12 spots you can pick apples across Wisconsin this fall
As pumpkin spice takes over and temperatures continue to drop, fall is just around the corner. And that means many Wisconsinites and their families will venture out to start their fall traditions, whether it’s visiting the local pumpkin patch or the apple orchard, hiking through the forests of gold or baking those sweet apple pies.
