Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Ice is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
williamsonherald.com
Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
actionnews5.com
Hundreds gather for ‘Liza’s Last Run’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple events in across the nation brought people together to finish ‘Liza’s Last Run’ Friday morning, including a vigil and run on Central Avenue in Memphis. The vigil began at 4 a.m. at Eliza Fletcher’s church, Second Presbyterian Church, followed by a moment...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery
Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
williamsonherald.com
O’Neill to speak at 'Lunch that Matters' Sept. 15
Acclaimed actress, model, author, spokesperson and philanthropist Jennifer O’Neill will be the featured speaker and emcee at Women of Williamson’s upcoming fundraiser, "Lunch that Matters" presented by CapWealth on Sept. 15 at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott. O’Neill achieved international recognition and fame after a successful modeling career...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Roundup: Nolensville, Page, Brentwood Academy, Father Ryan, Ensworth, FRA notch wins
Another week of WillCo football is done, and several big wins were registered across the area. Unlike last weekend, the game's will not be weather-delayed into Saturday and Sunday. Let's take a look at the scores from week 4. Nolensville 53 Liberty Creek 7. The Knights continue to prove that...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood football pulls out gutsy win over Henry County
Brentwood football coach Clint Finch could find one word to describe his Bruins Friday night after a hard-fought 14-12 win over Henry County - “gutsy”. The Bruins (3-1) proved to be just that as the Bruins denied the Patriot offense after a late Brentwood fumble was recovered by Patriot defensive end Randall Foster. This turnover set up Henry County with one more chance to take the lead with 3:03 left in the game, but the Bruins defense stood tall.
Williamson County mansion heavily damaged in fire
No serious injuries were reported following a massive fire in Williamson County.
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County Democratic Party 2022 Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic set for Oct. 1
The Williamson County Democratic Party will host the Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic on October 1. The event will take place from noon-3 p.m. at Franklin's Strahl Streek Park and will feature a variety of speakers including Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jason Martin, Tennessee State Senator and Democratic nominee for US Congress in District 5 Heidi Campbell, and more to be announced.
Sidelines
Womack Lane Apartments to be torn down: Combatting the Campus housing crisis for Students to come
Story by Ethan Pickering | Lifestyles Editor and Destiny Mizell | Assistant Lifestyles Editor. Womack Lane Apartments are on the list to be demolished to make room for more updated student housing on Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. While this project is still in the discussion phase, and other...
First integrated class of Pearl High reunites 50 years later
It's been 50 years since a high school class lived through history that changed Nashville. Back in the early 70s, the city faced a matter of progress with uncertainty. There were debates and protests.
Tree falls on tent during Nashville funeral; 1 person taken to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on a tent at a cemetery in Nashville.
wpln.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
Nashville musician shares story of abuse and healing
With his new song, Bo Rinehart said, "It's really a mirror song. It's a conversation between me and my inner child. At the point, I'm a survivor of childhood sexual abuse."
NES announces rate increase beginning in October
The scheduled NES increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to the utility, Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of approximately 3%.
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the country for 2023, including one right here in Tennessee.
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
Buyers may benefit from Nashville’s ‘settling’ housing market
Trying to buy a house in Nashville the last several years has been a bit of a blood bath, but new data shows the housing market may be settling down and experts say buyers are reaping the benefits.
Tennessee Tribune
Acclaimed Blues Musician Returns to Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Victor Wainwright is one of the nation’s premier blues and boogie-woogie pianists, a seven-time Blues Music Award winner, a former Blues Entertainer of the Year and a Grammy nominee. But Wainwright, who’ll be appearing at 3rd and Lindsley Friday night, is particularly happy about the response he’s seeing as he’s now back on the road after enduring, as did many musicians, a long COVID-induced absence from live performing.
Maury EMS fills open positions with creative approach
Changes include a better work-life balance and educational opportunities.
