ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
BRENTWOOD, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join organizers this Saturday at McKnight Park/sports community center- in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for their third annual Bacon Festival! This is a free event with free parking (even better). This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions and drink vendors, free bounce houses and inflatables, face painting, mechanical hog ride, activities, and more. All bacon-themed, of course! Bring the whole family and discover all the different bacon-themed items they will have to offer!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Hundreds gather for ‘Liza’s Last Run’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple events in across the nation brought people together to finish ‘Liza’s Last Run’ Friday morning, including a vigil and run on Central Avenue in Memphis. The vigil began at 4 a.m. at Eliza Fletcher’s church, Second Presbyterian Church, followed by a moment...
MEMPHIS, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Doodles Kitchen & Bakery

Congratulations to Doodles Kitchen & Bakery for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 7th at 4pm. Doodles Kitchen & Bakery is located at 117 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-225-8387.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Brentwood, TN
Government
City
Brentwood, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Brentwood, TN
Business
williamsonherald.com

O’Neill to speak at 'Lunch that Matters' Sept. 15

Acclaimed actress, model, author, spokesperson and philanthropist Jennifer O’Neill will be the featured speaker and emcee at Women of Williamson’s upcoming fundraiser, "Lunch that Matters" presented by CapWealth on Sept. 15 at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott. O’Neill achieved international recognition and fame after a successful modeling career...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood football pulls out gutsy win over Henry County

Brentwood football coach Clint Finch could find one word to describe his Bruins Friday night after a hard-fought 14-12 win over Henry County - “gutsy”. The Bruins (3-1) proved to be just that as the Bruins denied the Patriot offense after a late Brentwood fumble was recovered by Patriot defensive end Randall Foster. This turnover set up Henry County with one more chance to take the lead with 3:03 left in the game, but the Bruins defense stood tall.
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Downsizing#Linus Business#Trustcore#Senior Move Management#Parks Realty#Heritage
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County Democratic Party 2022 Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic set for Oct. 1

The Williamson County Democratic Party will host the Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic on October 1. The event will take place from noon-3 p.m. at Franklin's Strahl Streek Park and will feature a variety of speakers including Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jason Martin, Tennessee State Senator and Democratic nominee for US Congress in District 5 Heidi Campbell, and more to be announced.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Tribune

Acclaimed Blues Musician Returns to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Victor Wainwright is one of the nation’s premier blues and boogie-woogie pianists, a seven-time Blues Music Award winner, a former Blues Entertainer of the Year and a Grammy nominee. But Wainwright, who’ll be appearing at 3rd and Lindsley Friday night, is particularly happy about the response he’s seeing as he’s now back on the road after enduring, as did many musicians, a long COVID-induced absence from live performing.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy