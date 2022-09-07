Clemson is 2-0 and already through 1/6th of their schedule. It’s crazy how fast it goes by and a reminder to enjoy the game at hand and try not to look forward to the “big one” too much. Those who were looking forward to the big Clemson at Notre Dame game are probably shocked to see that Notre Dame may be the fourth or fifth best team on the Tigers’ schedule and are ranked behind Miami (No. 13), NC State (No. 16), and Wake Forest (No. 19).

CLEMSON, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO