QT’s Take: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly
How can I work in some kind of Paladin/Cleric joke here?. Welp—the new video board was big and awesome, and we get to talk about college football, so it isn’t all bad. Plenty of teams have lost to inferior opponents, so Clemson fans are spoiled by our home win streak and having the longest current win streak in college football—but that doesn’t mean this team doesn’t have problems. Problems that have plagued the team for seasons. We have two games under our belts, so we are beginning to have some data to work through.
Taking the Temperature After Two Weeks: College Football Madness is Back
Clemson is 2-0 and already through 1/6th of their schedule. It’s crazy how fast it goes by and a reminder to enjoy the game at hand and try not to look forward to the “big one” too much. Those who were looking forward to the big Clemson at Notre Dame game are probably shocked to see that Notre Dame may be the fourth or fifth best team on the Tigers’ schedule and are ranked behind Miami (No. 13), NC State (No. 16), and Wake Forest (No. 19).
Clemson Tigers vs. Furman Paladins: How To Watch, TV Schedule, Live Gamethread
After a slow start last week, Clemson should be able to get started quickly as they host everyone’s favorite FCS team, Furman. The Paladins come to down for a cupcake game and we’ll get a chance to see if the Tigers can actually play some offense. Of course...
