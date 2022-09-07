What’s on the menu at AT&T Stadium? Football food fit for Dallas Cowboys fans.

The Dallas Cowboys kick off their 2022-2023 NFL season on Sunday in Arlington and hungry fans will be eating good no matter the score.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be a sea of blue and silver as the Cowboys take on the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m. on NBC and on 105.3 FM “The Fan.”

The Cowboys and Legends Hospitality have shared new menu offerings for the season that will be sold at concessions around the stadium. Here’s what the culinary honchos cooked up this season:

Fried Mozzarella Burger

A brioche bun is piled high with fired mozzarella sticks, house-made marinara sauce, angus burger patty and pepper jack cheese. Available at North and South Silver Clubs.

Lobster mac-n-cheese, food photos for Legends at AT&T Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, TX on August 12, 2022. Kye Lee/Kye R. Lee

Lobster Mac-N-Cheese

This dish takes the Cowboys famous Mac-N-Cheese and elevates it with chunks of garlic butter poached lobster and finished with parsley. Available at Main Clubs.

Mango habanero chicken sandwich, food photos for Legends at AT&T Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, TX on August 12, 2022. Kye Lee/Kye R. Lee

Mango Habanero Chicken Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw

Fried chicken is tossed in a mango-habanero sauce and topped with house-made pineapple slaw. Available at Crisp stands 218, 243, 409 and 439.

Muffaletta, food photos for Legends at AT&T Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, TX on August 12, 2022. Kye Lee/Kye R. Lee

Muffuletta

This New Orleans staple starts with focaccia bread and is topped with olive salad, capicola, mortadella, ham, salami, provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Available at Main Clubs.

Steak sandwich, food photos for Legends at AT&T Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, TX on August 12, 2022. Kye Lee/Kye R. Lee

Steak Sandwich

A toasted bun is piled with slow-roasted beef dipped in au jus and topped with arugula, provolone cheese, creamy horseradish sauce and caramelized onions. Available at Main Clubs and all Hall of Fame stands.

Torta, food photos for Legends at AT&T Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, TX on August 12, 2022. Kye Lee/Kye R. Lee

Torta

A Bolillo bun is layered with refried beans, choice of salsa chicken, barbacoa or pork al pastor, and then topped with queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, red onion and guacamole. Available at Vaquero Stands 204, 229, 416 and 446.

Black bean veggie burger, food photos for Legends at AT&T Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, TX on August 12, 2022. Kye Lee/Kye R. Lee

Plant-based Burger

This season the Cowboys are expanding their menu to include vegetarian options. This plant-base veggie burger comes with lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and chipotle aioli. Available at the plant-based/vegetarian carts at sections U411 and U441.

Buffalo chik’n nachos, food photos for Legends at AT&T Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, TX on August 12, 2022. Kye Lee/Kye R. Lee

Buffalo Chick’n Nachos

This plant-based dish includes blue corn tortilla chips with jalapeño jack queso and Sweet Earth’s plant-based chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and finished with pickled jalapeños. Available at The plant-based/vegetarian carts at sections U411 and U441.

More plant-based options

Touchdown tots are drizzled in jalapeño jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, Sweet Earth’s plant-based chicken tossed in Cholula sauce and finsished with pico de gallo and fresh lime. Available at the plant-based/vegetarian carts at sections U411 and U441.

The plant-based chicken avocado wrap includes chicken, avocados, lettuce and creamy ranch dressing in a soft tortilla. Available at the plant-based/vegetarian carts at sections U411 and U441.

Plant-based chopped chicken salad is lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, charred corn, chicken and black beans topped with creamy herb dressing. Available at the plant-based/vegetarian carts at sections U411 and U441.

Hot or iced coffee

Black Rifle Coffee Company is serving hot, iced and frozen coffee on game days. Available at Black Rifle Coffee Company at U411 and U441.