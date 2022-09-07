FREDONIA, N.Y. – Fredonia thought they did just enough with a Maddy Payne goal in the 81st minute, but the Ithaca College women's soccer team battled to the final whistle and scored an equalizer in the 87th minute for a final score of 2-2 on Saturday afternoon. The Bombers scored both of their goals in the second half as the final 10 minutes proved to be the most dramatic.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO