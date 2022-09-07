ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

WyoPreps

Cheyenne East Football Postgame Remarks

Cheyenne East improved to 3-0 in 4A football with a 52-42 win over Thunder Basin in Gillette on Friday in a game that had just about everything, For East, Garet Schlabs had 2 touchdown receptions plus an interception. Dom Kaszas returned a pair of punts for touchdowns and made some big catches from the wide receiver spot. The Thunderbirds showed a lot of poise as their #1 running back Drew Jackson went down with an injury on the 2nd play of the game. We caught up with Schlabs and Kaszas after the game and they were certainly pleased with the result.
CHEYENNE, WY
kslsports.com

TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Wyoming

PROVO, Utah – The old-school rivalry between BYU football and Wyoming will renew during the 2022 season. BYU will host the former Rocky Mountain Conference, WAC, Mountain West rival on Saturday, September 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Monday, TV info and a kickoff time were announced for the game.
LARAMIE, WY
theshelbyreport.com

Natural Grocers To Reopen Store In Cheyenne, WY

Natural Grocers has announced a store reopening for a newly renovated and larger space Sept. 23 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Natural Grocers’ good4u crew will host an official ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony at the new location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. Community leaders will help welcome the community into the new store with gift card giveaways, discounts and a prize sweepstakes.
CHEYENNE, WY
topwirenews.com

In Wyoming, scene of infamous gay hate crime an unlikely LGBTQ haven – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR

Nearly 25 years ago, the brutal murder of Matthew Shepard — a gay college student in Wyoming who was beaten, tied to a fence and left to die — shocked America. Today, the small city of Laramie — the scene of the infamous hate crime — has become an improbable refuge for sexual minorities in the ultra-conservative mountain state.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (9/9/22–9/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Come check out Cheyenne’s vast array of talent at Cheyenne’s Got Talent tonight, Sept. 9. This event will be taking place at Lions Park on Carey and 8th Avenue from 7 to 9 p.m. Kick...
CHEYENNE, WY
ROCK 96.7

Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne

For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Live a Wyoming Congressional Primary candidate Harriet Hageman's watch party locations as voting continues-Live pkg_ Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

I’m standing here at the Cheyenne Frontier day event center at congressional hopeful Harriet Hageman’s watch party. National networks are setting up as folks are starting to trickle in for the results of tonight’s primary election. The sense of anticipation is growing as voting starts to wind down and those results start to come in. We are hearing that big crowds were at polling stations, making sure that their voices and votes were heard across Wyoming, with constant voter turnout since the polls opened at 7 am this morning.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped. "We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Cheyenne Hispanic Festival keeps up a jovial atmosphere despite weather

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Nothing could slow down the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival this weekend. Despite rainy and chilly conditions that made for a bit of a drab day across Cheyenne on Saturday, the environment at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza — where the festival was held — remained bubbly and lively as those of Hispanic origin in the city socialized and celebrated their culture in the annual event that’s been held now for over a decade.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

FLASHBACK FRIDAY! Look How Much Cheyenne Changed In 15 Years

A lot can change in 15 years, and a lot has changed in Cheyenne in the past 15 years. It's really impressive how much the city of Cheyenne has developed since 2007. We have so many more stores and amenities that weren't around 15 years ago; it's almost startling how much it's changed. While we don't typically like change in Wyoming, I think a lot of these changes have happened for the good; at least, it's keeping us from having to go to Fort Collins.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Daouda C. Cisse, 20 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/9/22–9/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy

Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne UW Student Travels to Thailand to Work with Elephants

This summer, Mackenzie Faircloth, 20, of Cheyenne, WY, spent two weeks in Thailand helping animals, discovering Thai culture, and learning hands-on what it’s like to be a veterinarian. Traveling with study-abroad organization Loop Abroad, Mackenzie was selected as part of a small team that volunteered giving care at a dog shelter and spent a week working directly with rescued elephants at an elephant sanctuary.
CHEYENNE, WY
