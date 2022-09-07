Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Kid Cudi Releases Official Trailer for Netflix Series & Album ‘ENTERGALACTIC’
The long-awaited Netflix animated series called ENTERGALACTIC, created by Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris, is finally releasing on Sept. 30th. The project will serve as Cudi’s 10th studio album and today, he has decided to share the official trailer giving a sneak peek of what to expect both musically and visually. A new song from the album can be heard in the clip as well.
Usher Announces ‘My Way’ 25th Anniversary Edition with Reimagined Songs & Documentary
Usher’s classic album My Way will turn 25 on September 16th and the iconic singer has some plans to celebrate the landmark. The R&B album that launched the superstar’s career will see an expanded edition of the original album including newly reimagined versions of three tracks on Sept. 16th. In addition, a mini-documentary to reflect on the past, the present, and the future of Usher’s Grammy-nominated and 7x platinum My Way will also release on the day. You can watch a trailer for it below.
New Video: Wiz Khalifa – ‘High Maintenance’
Just over a month ago, Wiz Khalifa put out his latest album Multiverse. It got overshadowed by him going off at the DJ in Houston a little. That situation led to some DJs calling for a boycott of the Pittsburgh rapper’s music, but it seems resolved for now after a sincere apology.
Fat Joe & Diddy Land New STARZ Series Co-Produced by LeBron James
STARZ announced today that it will be making a pilot for an unannounced, genre-defying programme that combines documentary style with celebrity and high-profile guest interviews. With Sean “Diddy” Combs attached to executive produce with his production house REVOLT Studios, Fat Joe will act as host and executive producer of the...
