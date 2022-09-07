Usher’s classic album My Way will turn 25 on September 16th and the iconic singer has some plans to celebrate the landmark. The R&B album that launched the superstar’s career will see an expanded edition of the original album including newly reimagined versions of three tracks on Sept. 16th. In addition, a mini-documentary to reflect on the past, the present, and the future of Usher’s Grammy-nominated and 7x platinum My Way will also release on the day. You can watch a trailer for it below.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO