Burlington County Man Nabbed After Burglarizing Mercer County Home Of Nearly $20K: Police

A Burlington County man was arrested in Georgia after making off with nearly $20,000 during a home burglary in Mercer County, authorities said.

Officers responding to a burglary report at a home in the Penns Neck development in West Windsor around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 found that the home had been broken in through a window and burglarized of nearly $20,000 in jewelry and other valuables, local police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

A follow-up investigation found that Bobby David N. Jackson, of Lumberton, had committed the burglary and was found with a vehicle that had been stolen from Princeton University, police said.

Jackson was arrested in Georgia and charged with burglary and theft on Friday, Aug. 12.

He was being held in Georgia on unrelated charges.

