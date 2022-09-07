ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Burlington County Man Nabbed After Burglarizing Mercer County Home Of Nearly $20K: Police

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWyTB_0hlk6UV800
West Windsor Police Photo Credit: West Windsor Police

A Burlington County man was arrested in Georgia after making off with nearly $20,000 during a home burglary in Mercer County, authorities said.

Officers responding to a burglary report at a home in the Penns Neck development in West Windsor around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 found that the home had been broken in through a window and burglarized of nearly $20,000 in jewelry and other valuables, local police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

A follow-up investigation found that Bobby David N. Jackson, of Lumberton, had committed the burglary and was found with a vehicle that had been stolen from Princeton University, police said.

Jackson was arrested in Georgia and charged with burglary and theft on Friday, Aug. 12.

He was being held in Georgia on unrelated charges.

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Murder In Trenton Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a double-shooting that claimed the life of a man in Trenton earlier this month, authorities announced. Anthony Smith, 42, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain persons not to possess a weapon, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release on Monday, Sept. 12.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Probed In Somerset County

Two victims were expected to survive after a weekend shooting at a Somerset County home, authorities said. Both male victims were shot at a home on North Weiss Street in Manville around 5 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. One victim was found on South...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Ewing Man Shot, Killed In Trenton: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old Ewing man was shot and killed in Trenton on Sunday, Sept. 11, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation on the 300 block of Garfield Avenue found Chron Jenks with a gunshot wound to the chest around 5 a.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lumberton, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
West Windsor Township, NJ
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Jackson, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lumberton, NJ
City
Jackson, GA
NJ.com

Authorities announce arrest in Labor Day weekend killing

Mercer County detectives have charged a Trenton man with the Labor Day weekend shooting death of another city resident. Anthony Smith, 42, is charged with murder and related firearm possession crimes for the Sept. 2 killing of Rashee Barlow on Spring Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. Barlow was 35.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Stabbing Reported In Central Jersey

A fatal stabbing is under investigation in Central Jersey, authorities said.The stabbing was reported at 6:29 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Anthony A. Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department.Police responded to Throop Av…
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Princeton University#Daily Voice Mercer
Daily Voice

Driver, 18, Seriously Hurt In I-295 Crash: State Police

An 18-year-old driver was seriously hurt in an early morning crash on I-295 in Mercer County, state police confirmed. Onur Deniz, of Mount Laurel, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen heading on the southbound ramp to Rt. 1 in Lawrence Township when the vehicle ran off the road and struck the guardrail while negotiating a curve to the right around 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Thief Jailed After Jumping Into Hudson, Headbutting Edgewater Officer: Authorities (UPDATE)

A thief who jumped into the Hudson River while running from Edgewater police head-butted an officer when he was finally taken into custody, authorities said. An officer responding to The Promenade apartments off River Road on a call of a theft of an apartment key from the guardhouse spotted Anthony M. Quinones Savino, 32, shortly after 6 a.m., Detective Lt. Steven Tibus said.
EDGEWATER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Trio Charged With Selling Montco Woman Deadly Drug Combo

Three people were arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Montgomery County woman, authorities said. Jonathan Heffren, 27, of Reading; Michael Lavelle, 23, of Plymouth Meeting; and Marrissa Roman, 29, of Douglassville, have been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver and related charges stemming from the May 2022 overdose death of 41-year-old Jessica Martin, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a joint release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Memorial Set For Central Jersey Shooting Victims

Two years after the worst mass shooting in New Brunswick history, in which two men lost their lives and seven others were injured, residents will gather to honor the lives of Anthony Robinson and Lionel Macauley. The memorial event, organized by the Charlie Kratovil For Mayor campaign and New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
359K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy