MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 400 block of N. 4th St. in Manhattan on September 10, 2022, around 6:00 p.m. Strasser Landing LLC and a 21-year-old female were listed as the victims when it was reported an unknown male suspect threw a brick through an apartment window. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO