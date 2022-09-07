Read full article on original website
On3 Consensus four-star RB John Randle, Jr. discusses five schools, including Kansas State
K-State Online wasted no time checking out Kansas State running back target John Randle, Jr. this season. The Wichita Heights standout is an On3 Consensus four-star prospect and labeled as the third-best player in the state. Though he was fighting through some intense cramps, he busted loose a few times...
Rapid Recap: Kansas State enjoys the Missouri win a little more
To be honest, I lost track of how difficult the weather conditions made it for both of the offenses at Kansas State and Missouri. It didn’t hit me until I made the walk from the press box to the team meeting room inside the football complex. For those not...
Cats Defense Dominates, Offense, Special Teams Contribute in 40-12 Win
Four consecutive possessions by Missouri ended with Kansas State intercepting passes and Phillip Brooks returned a punt 76 yards after a nearly hour-long lightning delay Saturday as the Wildcats cruised to a 40-12 win over the Tigers. K-State had already built a 14-3 lead before the delay behind rushing touchdowns...
Wildcats Stall in Setback at Loyola Chicago
CHICAGO (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State turned in season lows in both kills and hitting percentage Friday night, dropping a four-set decision to Loyola Chicago at the Rambler Challenge at Gentile Arena, 26-24, 9-25, 23-25, 15-25. K-State (7-2) managed just 35 kills while hitting .078, failing to break the .150 threshold in any of the night’s four sets. Sydney Bolding paced the Wildcats with 11 kills and a .391 efficiency while also leading the team with seven total blocks.
In Focus 9/12/22: KSU College of Vet Med, MHK Parks and Rec
Monday’s edition of In Focus featured guests from K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as well as Manhattan Parks and Recreation. Dr. Beth Davis joined us for the first half of the program. The associate dean of clinical programs discussed preparation for the new academic year as well as the College’s current service offerings. Davis further discussed an upcoming ribbon cutting for a renovated livestock services receiving area, upgraded starting in 2020 but unable to be celebrated in prior years.
Manhattan man tackled and punched by unknown group of males
A Manhattan man was the victim of an assault early Sunday morning. According to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report, police responded to a report of battery after a 23-year-old man was attacked around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 10th and Thurston Street. The victim reported that...
RCPD Report: 9/10/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 400 block of N. 4th St. in Manhattan on September 10, 2022, around 6:00 p.m. Strasser Landing LLC and a 21-year-old female were listed as the victims when it was reported an unknown male suspect threw a brick through an apartment window. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
