ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Robert Pattinson Curates Sotheby’s Auction of His Favorite ‘Cosmic’ and ‘Alien’ Art

By Helen Holmes
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qODl_0hlk6QyE00
Courtesy of Sotheby's

Actor Robert Pattinson is known the world over for many reasons: his mercenary good looks, his roles in prominent works of landmark cinema such as Good Time , The Batman and the Twilight franchise and a number of high-profile romantic relationships .

Pattinson isn’t necessarily renowned for his taste in fine art, but Sotheby’s is looking to change that with an upcoming Contemporary Curated auction whose works have been partially chosen by none other than Edward Cullen himself that will take place on September 30th.

Six of the eight items included in the Sotheby’s sale were selected by Pattinson, and his choices include paintings by Richard Serra and William de Kooning, sculpture by Thomas Houseago and a graphite drawing by the superlative Julie Mehretu. The Daily Beast reached out to Sotheby’s for comment. Previous celebrity curators have included Swizz Beatz, Oprah Winfrey, Ellie Goulding, and Cynthia Erivo.

“What I look for is when a piece has its own language,” Pattinson said in a statement. “It doesn’t necessarily feel like it just exists for its own sake and has a presence that hums with a bit of life. It has the ability to communicate with you on a kind of primordial level. I sort of sway between things that feel very profound and cosmic and alien. Then even on the other side, I like subversive, naughty, slightly dangerous stuff as well.”

Over the years, Pattinson has stood out as a movie star via his eclectic and bizarro film choices: opting for dark auteur fare like The Lighthouse and Cosmopolis rather than a spate of crowd-pleasing rom-coms, it's been clear that the actor’s taste in movies is well-developed, but his fine art inclinations are considerably less well known, a state of affairs one can attribute to the Pattison’s closely-guarded personal life.

“De Kooning can capture so much energy, and this work feels incredibly fresh, present, and exciting,” Pattinson said of the artist’s 1964 piece Untitled . “Looking closely, it is incredibly sensual and quite tasty.”

Mehretu , Pattinson added, “is so amazing at portraying magnitude and abundance and I found this piece quite incredible because there is still a huge scope. I always imagined that certain paintings feel like they’re shot in slo-mo, like IMAX, where you can almost feel the splashes come up. I mean, it just feels so incredibly detailed and quite overwhelming—Mehretu is always very, very impressive.”

Pattinson’s advice for collectors is: “Only acquire pieces that you’re going to love, no matter what. Just having something which you’re going to keep for the rest of your life is probably the best idea.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Sofia Coppola Has Her Own Take on the Presleys in the Works

It turns out Elvis has not left the building.After receiving the glitzy (and unintentionally hilarious) biopic treatment from Baz Luhrmann earlier this year, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—and, presumably, his gyrating hips —will be gracing the silver screen once again in a new Sofia Coppola movie.Deadline revealed the first details about the film in a Monday post. The Oscar-winning filmmaker is set to write and direct Priscilla, based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Presley’s iconic ex-spouse Priscilla Beaulieu Presley. The movie will star 25-year-old actress Cailee Spaeny, who’s appeared in Pacific Rim: Uprising and Bad Times at...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

This Canine Couture Show Starred New York Fashion Week’s Sassiest Divas

Anthony Rubio Canine Couture and Women’s Wear ShowThis season, Anthony Rubio’s Canine Couture show served major Woofs. The semiannual show kicked off Sunday with over a dozen dogs in suits, gowns, and dresses. As the lights dimmed and the show began, this reporter overheard the whisper of, “Which one is your dog?” “It’s the yorkie. This is her second year modeling.” As soon as the whispers ceased, the lights beamed down and the dogs came out, accompanied by models who walked them down the runway.With splashes of bright color infused with sequins, feathers, and jewels these canines were looking royal....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

These Gen Z New Yorkers Are Young, Hot, and Kind of Dull. So They Got a Reality Show.

I’m a professional hater. Figuring out why I don’t like something, dwelling on it, and then launching into a monologue on why said thing sucks will always be fulfilling—especially when others give you that nod of silent agreement after you trash something that most people are too afraid to admit is bad. Such is my legacy, I’d like to think: allowing my dinner guests to keep their reputations and their cardigans intact while I mudsling from across the table.Freeform’s The Come Up, premiering Tuesday, seemed like a great, albeit easy, new target. A docu-reality series about other doe-eyed twentysomethings who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Serena Williams Leads the Runway at Anna Wintour’s ‘Vogue World’ Party

Vogue WorldOn Monday night, Vogue staged its inaugural live editorial fashion show Vogue World: New York, an eclectic mashup of expected supermodel strutting, pop performance and bursts of dance routines and street drumming—led by a stunning Serena Williams in shimmering, custom Balenciaga. Set live at bustling Fulton Street in downtown Manhattan and available to be watched by at-home viewers via livestream, the show, in trying to harness as many different experiential opportunities as possible (another feature let viewers “try on” featured outfits via AR lenses), ended up feeling a bit scattered.Editors from the magazine curated their favorite looks from Fall...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy