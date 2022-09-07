Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Let His WWE Contract Expire
Claudio Castagnoli's mind was ready for a change of scene, a change of pace. "I kinda felt that it was time to try something new, to look for a new challenge," the Ring Of Honor World Champion told Kurt Angle on the latest "The Kurt Angle Show." The former Cesaro said that when it came to not renewing his contract with WWE, "to an extent my mind was made up."
wrestlinginc.com
Steve Austin Names WWE's Biggest Draw Other Than Roman Reigns
Within today's WWE, Steve Austin views Brock Lesnar as wrestling's equivalent to the gift that keeps on giving. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Austin beamed when asked for his opinion about Lesnar's return to WWE. "Love Brock Lesnar," Austin said. "That guy's been in the game forever....
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Names WWE Star He Was Careful Not To Call Out During First Run
Karrion Kross wanted to mix it up with a slew of WWE talent during his first main roster run, and was often asked about the stars he wanted to share the ring with. However, he was wary of calling for a match with one major WWE superstar. Speaking to Quetzalli...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Names Moment Backstage AEW Tension Went From Work To Shoot
Kevin Nash is well aware of the post-All Out brawl in the AEW locker room and he has some thoughts. Nash is no stranger to locker room incidents. He had an encounter with Roddy Piper once, and he went after The Nasty Boys with a bat after he felt the team took liberties with Scott Hall during a match in their WCW days.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names AEW Star Who Is 'The Smartest Guy In The Room'
AEW has been surrounded by controversy and backstage issues ever since the media scrum following All Out, however, some of the talents are not involved in the drama. Six-time former world champion Booker T revealed on "The Hall of Fame" podcast who he believes is the "smartest guy" in the AEW locker room at the moment.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Star's Twitter Makes Light Of AEW Backstage Drama
As the backstage drama that occurred at AEW's All Out last weekend involving CM Punk and The Elite continues to be the talk of the wrestling world, one longtime member of WWE's women's locker room took a veiled shot at the situation on social media. Natalya took part in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
MVP Teases New Iteration Of The Hurt Business
MVP has dropped a major tease in terms of a potential new iteration of The Hurt Business, a WWE faction that was highly praised during the COVID-19 pandemic. It featured Bobby Lashley, who is currently the WWE United States Champion, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, in addition to MVP himself. WWE received criticism when Lashley turned on Benjamin and Alexander just before WrestleMania 37. The Hurt Business ended up reuniting, but the stable's momentum was lost, and they ended up disbanding again.
wrestlinginc.com
The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw
WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli On Whether He Would Prefer To Chase AEW Trios Or ROH Tag Titles
When it comes to sharing success, Claudio Castagnoli embraces the concept of the-more-the-merrier. During his appearance on the "AEW Unscripted" podcast on Spotify, the ROH World Champion fielded a listener's question on whether he would rather team with Wheeler Yuta and pursue the ROH World Tag Team Title or join forces with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley and go after the Trios Title.
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Names AEW All Out Match That Saved First Part Of The Show
Though AEW's "All Out" pay-per-view was packed with notable moments, not everyone enjoyed the entire show. Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. took to his podcast to share his thoughts on the first half of the event. "I don't like saying bad things. I will say this. I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Names The Three Years He Had The Most Fun In WWE
While current ROH Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is more than content under the AEW umbrella, his time in WWE as Cesaro wasn't exactly fruitless. During his decade-long run, the Swiss superstar was a multi-time tag-team champion, United States Champion, and held his own in a main-event-level feud with Roman Reigns in 2021. He'll also forever be associated with his former partner Sheamus for their lengthy alliance as The Bar. The duo was born out of begrudging respect following their epic 2016 rivalry, and they would subsequently capture the "Raw" and "SmackDown" tag belts a collective five times. And as Castagnoli recently reflected on AEW's "Unrestricted" podcast, that stretch alongside the Irish backbreaker was the most fun he'd had in WWE — bar none.
wrestlinginc.com
Starrcast Files To Trademark Classic PPV Name
According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Conrad Thompson's Starrcast convention and promotion has filed a trademark for "Superclash." This is yet another sign that Starrcast may be expanding from simply a wrestling convention to some form of wrestling promotion. "Superclash" was the name of a series of...
wrestlinginc.com
PCO Names Top AEW Star He Wants A Match Against
PCO believes a showdown with one top AEW star is possible. If there's one thing PCO has figured out in the wrestling business, it's longevity. The former three-time WWE Tag Team Champion has aged like fine wine and remains a solid act at 54 years old. It was just near three years ago when PCO captured the ROH World Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Dutch Mantell On How Tony Khan Worked Himself Into A Shoot
It's been a difficult week or so for AEW CEO Tony Khan behind the curtain, and now a wrestling veteran has pointed the blame directly at his door. "Tony [Khan] worked himself into a shoot here. That's what they did," Dutch Mantell said on "Story Time with Dutch Mantell." "He let that locker room dissent fester and fester and fester, then it finally come up into this big blister, and all it needed was a little prick, and it's gonna go everywhere. And that's what happened."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Live Event Results For 9/10
WWE's developmental brand, NXT, recently held a live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida on September 10th. The show featured eight matches and various in-ring segments, ending with the team of Indi Hartwell, Nathan Frazer, and Wes Lee standing tall at the end of the night. The full card and results, as reported by PWInsider, can be seen below:
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (9/12): Edge Faces Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano's In-Ring Return
The first Monday night game of the new NFL season kicks off tonight, but on USA Network, WWE has stacked the opposing line-up for "WWE Raw," which takes place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Tonight, Dominik Mysterio will go one-on-one with the "Rated R Superstar," Edge. After Dominik...
Comments / 0