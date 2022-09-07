ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
 5 days ago

DELTONA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office released video of the chase from the deputy’s perspective.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page , the original TikTok got over 3.7 million views. The Sept. 5 post shows a Volusia County deputy running after a suspect in neon green shorts with the caption “when thinking you left the hood” while “Tryin’ to See Another Day” by the Isley Brothers plays in the background.

The sheriff’s office released body camera footage of the chase, showing what led up to the incident and what happened when the suspect was finally arrested.

Cleveland Rahymes Jr., 42 (via Volusia County Corrections)

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over Cleveland Rahymes Jr., 42, for not wearing a seatbelt. The body camera video showed Rahymes using his phone while the deputy was trying to speak to him, so the deputy grabbed his phone and attempted to place him into handcuffs. That’s when the suspect took off.

The chase lasted for about 30 seconds before Rahymes stopped running and was placed under arrest. He called out to neighbors to let his wife know he was being taken to jail.

Rahymes was arrested on Volusia county warrants for trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine and fleeing to elude officers. He faces new charges of resisting an officer without violence and driving with a suspended license.

ray mckinon
5d ago

good job, this offer did his job the right way with out hate or animosity that he had to run. He didn't escalate the situation or try to use excessive force. He played it as he seen it fairly, & stayed in control. The arrest this officer made didn't call for violence or end in violence, injury nor death.... This video should go out for training to every police department. People, this officer action shown in the face of duty speaks for its self.....need more officers like him on the streets that's balance in their decisions.

LovinMe60
5d ago

he took a chance running...and that chance was extremely risky🤦🏾but luckily for him he was dealing with a nice cop....that's the bottom line.

Alexis Seda
5d ago

that's got to be the first time a cop chase someone down and not beat him up for having to run that's what's up I like at the end when the suspect apologize and the officer was like hey it is what it is nice work

