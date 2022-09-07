Read full article on original website
Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
Scientists are looking at the 40,000-foot-tall clouds pumped out by the Mosquito Fire
Like a scene out of an apocalyptic movie, a raging California wildfire pumped out a monster cloud towering 40,000 feet into the atmosphere on Thursday.
KTLA.com
Most valuable crops grown in California
(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
Kern County covid-19 numbers, plus concerns about long covid and suicide
The symptoms of long covid include everything from fatigue and brain-fog to shortness of breath and physical pain.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County District Attorney doubles as organization president
VISALIA – For the first time, the district attorney of Tulare County doubles as the president of California District Attorneys Association (CDAA), an organization representing district and city attorneys statewide. Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward was sworn in as the 2022-23 president of CDAA on Sept. 8 at...
SFGate
Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire
As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full containment on Monday. More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been threatened by the blaze. The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday though heat and wind advisories remained in effect through the evening, and warned of possible flooding in mountain areas and some beach communities. In San Diego County, inland areas such as Mt. Laguna and Julian received several inches of rain from the storm while coastal communities got less than an inch, the National Weather Service reported.
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
Tehechapi News
Willow Rock energy storage facility near Rosamond could be online by 2028
Hydrostor, the Canadian company working to build an energy storage facility near Rosamond, is committed to working with the community as it works its way through the permitting process for the largest stand-alone energy storage project in California. That was the message from Curt Hildebrand, the company’s senior vice president,...
Map: Where California's Mosquito Fire is burning
California's Mosquito Fire broke out in the Tahoe National Forest near the Oxbow Reservoir, 3 miles east of the town of Foresthill, in Placer County amid a scorching heat wave on Sept. 6.
12news.com
Tropical Storm Kay could bring heavy rain, flash floods to southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday
MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Tropical Storm Kay appeared headed out to sea just short of the U.S. border Friday, after dumping heavy rains on a sparsely populated area of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. While Kay is expected to continue weakening, it may still bring rain to southernmost California by the weekend.
Bakersfield Californian
The goal is to end open-field burning by growers — success may be in the air
Steve Murray has been farming in Kern County for decades, and he knows firsthand the thrill of harvest and the agony of the freeze. So when you ask him about the pros and cons of a government program designed to end the practice of open-field burning, don't expect him to sugarcoat his response.
Over 11,000 evacuated as Calif. Mosquito Fire activity expected to increase
California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest showed no signs of slowing down overnight.
Tropical Storm Kay brings rain, possible flash flooding to SoCal
Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific Friday while dumping rain throughout Southern California, and it's raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
californiaexaminer.net
California City Hits Record for Most 100°f Days, and Summer Isn’t Finished
Sacramento, California, broke yet another record for hottest day in a year on Wednesday, when the thermometer registered a scorching 122 degrees Fahrenheit, one day after hitting the all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s scorching 116 degrees Fahrenheit measurement. The previous record for the most consecutive days with temperatures...
Antelope Valley homeless struggling to find relief from intense heat wave: 'It's just unbearable'
The extreme heat is making it tough to do anything outdoors, especially for those experiencing homelessness.
FOXBusiness
California wildfire may be caused by company machine failure
A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that...
California Demands Everyone Drive Electric Vehicles, but Can't Even Keep the Lights on
One of the mainstays of California's state government is the obvious disconnect between its leaders' highfalutin' rhetoric and the real-world results we see here on our streets. The state promises to lead the world in combatting climate change, fighting homelessness, ending income inequality, promoting economic innovation, and you name it.
Hurricane Kay Expected to Fan California Wildfires, But Finally Cool off State
A weakening Hurricane Kay approaching California on Friday promised to bring cooler temperatures to the region while threatening to exacerbate the risk of wildfires across the state. Cooler conditions were expected in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, but the coast and valleys will be warm with temperatures in...
Derogatory term officially scrubbed from federal use; 80 California sites get new names
A racial slur used to identify hundreds of landmarks and geographic sites across the country is getting replaced. In California, the term “squaw” will be scrubbed from 80 geographic features across the state, bringing an end to hundreds of years of the offensive term being used in an official capacity. The term has been used […]
