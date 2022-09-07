ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Closures, warnings plague multiple California beaches

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Multiple beaches along the California coast have now issued warnings to swimmers because of elevated bacteria levels, health officials cautioned on Saturday. A warning has been issued for the popular Coronado Shoreline in San Diego County, the country's Department of Environmental Health and Quality said in a statement.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Most valuable crops grown in California

(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California. Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply....
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Kern County, CA
Lifestyle
County
Kern County, CA
Kern County, CA
Pets & Animals
thesungazette.com

Tulare County District Attorney doubles as organization president

VISALIA – For the first time, the district attorney of Tulare County doubles as the president of California District Attorneys Association (CDAA), an organization representing district and city attorneys statewide. Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward was sworn in as the 2022-23 president of CDAA on Sept. 8 at...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full containment on Monday. More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been threatened by the blaze. The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday though heat and wind advisories remained in effect through the evening, and warned of possible flooding in mountain areas and some beach communities. In San Diego County, inland areas such as Mt. Laguna and Julian received several inches of rain from the storm while coastal communities got less than an inch, the National Weather Service reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#Filly#Horse#Insect#Wnv#Paint#West Nile
Tehechapi News

Willow Rock energy storage facility near Rosamond could be online by 2028

Hydrostor, the Canadian company working to build an energy storage facility near Rosamond, is committed to working with the community as it works its way through the permitting process for the largest stand-alone energy storage project in California. That was the message from Curt Hildebrand, the company’s senior vice president,...
ROSAMOND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
californiaexaminer.net

California City Hits Record for Most 100°f Days, and Summer Isn’t Finished

Sacramento, California, broke yet another record for hottest day in a year on Wednesday, when the thermometer registered a scorching 122 degrees Fahrenheit, one day after hitting the all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s scorching 116 degrees Fahrenheit measurement. The previous record for the most consecutive days with temperatures...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOXBusiness

California wildfire may be caused by company machine failure

A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that...
WEED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy