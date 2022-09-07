Read full article on original website
Ramp in Marion County to be closed beginning Tuesday
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 will be closed starting Tuesday afternoon as part of the I-79 Fairmont widening project. The southbound on-ramp at exit 135, Pleasant Valley Road, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Tuesday through 7 p.m. on Thursday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Tractor-trailer crash closes Route 19 near Rivesville
Both lanes of West Virginia Route 19 near the Paw Paw Fairgrounds in Rivesville had to be shut down after an accident Monday.
Marion County road shut down for three hours after semi loses load
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Rivesville was closed for about three hours on Monday after a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole and lost its load. Emergency crews were alerted to the accident on Rt. 19 near the Paw Paw Fairgrounds just after 11 a.m., according to the Baxter Volunteer Fire Department.
Ramp on I-79 in Marion County to be closed next week
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp southbound on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week as part of the interstate widening project. The off-ramp southbound at Kingmont Rd., exit 133, will be closed from 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for ramp reconstruction, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Lane closures set to begin on I-68, will last for more than 6 months
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There will be lane closures on Interstate 68 eastbound and westbound for several miles in Monongalia County beginning on Monday. The lane closures are scheduled to be between mile markers 10 and 15 in both directions for milling, paving, pavement repair and shoulder work, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Black Gap Road: Resurfacing 5.1 miles in Greene Twp
Resurfacing of a 5.1-mile stretch of Route 997 (Black Gap Road) between US 30 (Lincoln Highway) and Interstate 81 in Greene Township, Franklin County, starts next week. The project includes some bridge maintenance, according to PennDOT. This project consists of resurfacing, milling in select areas, base repairs, new guiderail, drainage...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Upshur, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Closure along US 250 in Marion County scheduled for Friday
Drivers will need to take an alternate route along US 250 in Marion County on Friday, Sept. 9 due to a road closure, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Route 160 reopens following 18-hour closure due to fatal tractor-trailer crash
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Officials in Wellersburg say Route 160 has reopened, as of 8 p.m., following an 18-hour cleanup from Friday morning's fatal tractor-trailer crash that claimed the life of a Mississippi man. UPDATE |. State police say a Mississippi man died early Friday morning after jumping...
Crash on Strausser Street NW Sunday Kills a Uniontown Man
A 53-year old Uniontown man is dead in a crash that happened on Strausser Street NW in Jackson Township around 8:00 o’clock last night. Police say John Pappas died when his car was struck by another vehicle that went left of center. That driver, 27-year old Jacob Muiter of North Canton, was not seriously injured. A passenger with Pappas – 52-year old Kristine Pappas of Uniontown was taken to the hospital as well.
Driver loses control, strikes multiple trees in accident
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities responded to a single vehicle crash on Tuesday in which a driver lost control of their vehicle before leaving the road and striking multiple trees. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office indicate that Dep. Elbon and Cpl. E. Carr responded to Middle Mountain...
Big Daddy Guns plans Morgantown press event Wednesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The management of Big Daddy Guns has announced a public and press event for Wednesday in Morgantown, The event will be held at Defense In Depth, doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Hardy World LLC, owner of the Deck where...
Fire damages historic restaurant in Westmoreland County
DONEGAL, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a historic restaurant in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at the Tall Cedars Restaurant, sending flames through the roof. The fire left the restaurant heavily damaged. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The cause...
Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County
A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
At least one shot and injured in Marion County
CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - At least one person has been shot and injured in Carolina, 911 officials tell 5 News. Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police are on the scene. According to scanner traffic, a police activity has been reported at or near Maple St. As of 11:50...
Man charged after troopers find ‘large quantity’ of marijuana at Fairmont home
A man has been charged after troopers located "a large quantity" of marijuana while responding to a drug complaint at a Fairmont residence.
Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | September 12, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We made it! The cold front that’s kept our forecast soggy the past few days has now passed us and is making its way east. For the rest of tonight, skies will clear, and with cooler NWerly flow behind the front, lows tomorrow morning will be below average, in the mid to low 50s. Highs tomorrow will be very autumn-esque, in the low 70s in the lowlands and upper 60s in the mountains. A few clouds will be rolling through, but none are expected to produce rainfall over NCWV. Temperatures will be steadily climbing back to the low 80s by this weekend, which is the last official weekend of summer. High pressure will be absolutely dominating our region for the next 7 days, so expect a lot of sunshine.
Man charged after troopers find marijuana while helping probation officers with residence check
A man has been charged after troopers found marijuana while assisting probation officers with a residence check in Monongalia County.
Fairmont man charged for fentanyl, marijuana after passing out in car
A man has been charged after deputies found drugs while responding to a call of a passed-out man in Fairmont.
Two murders solved during Murder Mystery Weekend
Murder and Merriment held a "Murder Mystery Weekend" on Sept. 10 and 11 at Stonewall Resort.
