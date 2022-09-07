Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists accidentally discover a material that can ‘remember’ like a brain
Scientists have discovered the first-ever physical material capable of “remembering” its entire history of physical stimuli, similar to that of a brain.The team from the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland stumbled upon the remarkable property while researching phase transitions of vanadium dioxide (VO2), a compound used in electronics.PhD student Mohammad Samizadeh Nikoo was attempting to figure out how long it takes for VO2 to transition from one state to another, but soon realised that something never before seen was happening when an electric current was applied.“The current moved across the material, following a path until it exited...
Ancient Viking poop helped scientists map the genetics of a 5000-year-old parasite
Latrines from the 1650's found during the excavation of the Copenhagen Metro. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have used fossilized eggs in up to 2500-year-old stool samples from Viking settlements in Copenhagen and Viborg to genetically analyze one of the oldest human parasites, whipworm, according to a press release published by the institution.
Discovery reveals humans change the chemistry of the air around us
Air pollution is a massive problem. Outdoors, though, the sun, falling rain, and even oxidation that happens naturally help clear the air. But, when you’re indoors, many of those factors aren’t at play. Instead, a new study says that humans may be the dominant changer of air chemistry indoors, a discovery many weren’t expecting.
Axolotl weirdos can regrow their brains, and a new map reveals their regeneration secrets
Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Develop Plastic Film That Can Kill Viruses Landing on it Using Room Lights
Viruses have been considered by scientists to be neither dead nor alive but poses as one of the greatest threats to humans and other animals worldwide. Such threat is manifested by the ongoing pandemic that had the ability to put countries into a standstill and kill millions of people. While vaccines and the immune system fend off these pathogens, scientists in the past have attempted to find other means to kill them.
The temperature threshold the human body can’t survive
The following transcript has been edited for clarity. There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross. It’s a “wet bulb temperature” of 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees C).
Photo shows a 92-year-old woman that didn't apply sunscreen to her neck for 40 years
Your call to take applying sunscreen seriously.
Phys.org
Natural substances show promise against coronavirus
Three natural compounds present in foods such as green tea, olive oil and red wine are promising candidates for the development of drugs against the coronavirus. In a comprehensive screening of a large library of natural substances at DESY's X-ray source PETRA III the compounds bound to a central enzyme vital for the replication of the coronavirus. All three compounds are already used as active substances in existing drugs, as the team headed by Christian Betzel from the University of Hamburg and Alke Meents from DESY reports in the journal Communications Biology. However, if and when a coronavirus drug can be developed on the basis of these compounds remains to be investigated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Astronauts’ blood shows startling DNA mutations after visiting space
A new study has shown that astronauts’ blood does experience DNA mutations due to spaceflight. The study, published in Communications Biology in August, looked at the blood taken from 14 astronauts in NASA’s space shuttle program. The researchers noted several DNA mutations in blood-forming stem cells compared to blood taken previously, which could cause concern down the line.
Newly discovered 'super-Earth' could possibly support life
A team of international scientists has discovered two new planets just 100 light years away, one of which may be suitable for life. Both planets are known as "super-Earths," meaning they are up to ten times larger than Earth but lighter than other icy planets, CBS News reports. The two planets are LP 890-9b, which is about 30 percent larger than Earth and orbits its sun in just 2.7 days, and LP 890-9c (later renamed SPECULOOS-2c by researchers), which is 40 percent larger than Earth and takes 8.5 days to orbit its sun.
Sunspot that turned away from Earth is returning bigger and angrier, warn scientists
In another week, the sunspot might be staring right at us
Sources Of Indoor Air Pollution You Should Be Aware Of
Indoor air pollution can cause short-term and long-term health problems. Read on to learn the sources of indoor air pollution and how to keep yourself safe.
Phys.org
First discovery of microplastics from water trapped on plant leaves
Although they have not been around for long, microplastics have found their way to almost every ecosystem on the planet. They have been discovered in the soil, in rivers, in our food and bottled water, and even in the human body. Recently, a team of researchers found, for the first time, microplastics in water trapped in plant leaf axils.
Zeva’s new design Z2 still flies like ‘Superman,’ but more efficiently
Zeva Aero, a designer and manufacturer of personal air vehicles based in the U.S., has launched its newest prototype aircraft, the Z2. The company first designed and created a sub-scale prototype called Zero (Zero-emissions Electric Vertical Aircraft) with the ultimate goal of creating a full-sized production aircraft to provide alternative options to people for their daily commute. It was designed from the ground up to compete in Boeing's GoFly competition. The company plans to go to market with vehicles that are not limited by the extreme requirements of the GoFly rules.
The brains of first-time fathers may shrink, reveals new study
Back in 2016, a first-of-its-kind study was released that revealed that the architecture of women's brains changes dramatically during their first pregnancies by shrinking gray matter in areas involved in the processing and responding to social signals. "We certainly don't want to put a message out there along the lines...
Scientist warns world not ready for next super eruption – and Elon Musk agrees
EXPERTS have issued a chilling warning that humanity is "woefully unprepared" for a major volcanic eruption. A new study explains that, of all the existing threats to society, volcanoes are the most likely to occur but are greatly deprioritized. An asteroid was responsible for the last mass extinction event to...
These 2 breakthroughs may make fresh water available to all
YouTuber Matt Ferrell uses his videos to introduce us to some of the most pressing environmental issues and technologies in today’s world. You may remember this clip where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years and this video where he explains the breakthrough that lets electric vehicles charge in minutes.
Tree Hugger
Scientists Develop Cheap Batteries From Earth-Abundant Materials
A common theme among doomers is that we don't have enough of the materials we need to electrify everything. We will run out of lithium, nickel, and cobalt! But as we noted in a recent post, humans are actually pretty good at solving things when times get tough. That's why we are not still burning whale oil for lighting.
Phys.org
Review paper: Tiny biohybrid robots for intelligent drug delivery
A review paper by scientists at Zhejiang University summarized the development of continuum robots from the aspects of design, actuation, modeling and control. The new review paper, published on Jul. 26 in the journal Cyborg and Bionic Systems, provided an overview of the classic and advanced technologies of continuum robots, along with some prospects urgently to be solved.
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
116K+
Followers
11K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0