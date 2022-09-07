Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Diveplane lands $25M to grow its MLOps platform
In a sign that business is healthy, Raleigh, North Carolina-based Diveplane today closed a $25 million Series A funding round led by the defense-focused fund Shield Capital, with Calibrate Ventures, L3Harris Technologies and Sigma Defense participating. Capps tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be used primarily to grow the company’s roughly 20-person headcount and create new internal departments, starting with customer success.
TechCrunch
How Zoho became $1B company without a dime of external investment…
That’s the mythology anyway, but what if there were another way? What if you could grow a $1 billion company without the outside investment, the crazy sales and marketing spend, the pressure to grow ever faster?. Zoho, a company that has a broad set of front- and back-end business...
TechCrunch
Stockholm’s EQT Growth closes $2.2B to fund scaling European startups like Vinted, Mambu and Epidemic Sound
EQT partner Carolina Brochado said in an interview that the fund was first opened in 2021 and that the company has made seven investments out of it already since then. Over two-thirds of that capital is still available. (The full size of the fund is €2.4 billion, including commitments from EQT employees and the EQT Network; the latter are not fee-generating.)
TechCrunch
Stanford moonshot promises near-term profitability with no-code magical mushrooms, ft. Plaid of X
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. As you can tell by the headline of this episode, this is a bonus episode all about Y Combinator Demo Day (and the terms we heard most often during the two-day affair).
IN THIS ARTICLE
UK real wages keep falling and vacancies drop, as jobless rate hits lowest since 1974 – business live
Public sector workers are hit hardest by the pay squeeze, while long-term sickness is preventing many people from working
TechCrunch
Regulators appear to be growing increasingly wary of banks and fintech startups getting too cozy
At the end of last week, venture-backed robo-adviser Wealthfront snuck in an announcement that the deal in which it was to be acquired by Swiss banking giant UBS for $1.4 billion was scrapped. Instead, as TC+ editor Alex Wilhelm reported, UBS “invested $69.7 million in the company at a valuation that Wealthfront described as $1.4 billion.”
Asian stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained...
TechCrunch
Nigerian financial management app for merchants Kippa bags $8.4M in new funding
The startup — launched last June by Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph, Duke Ekezie and Jephthah Uche — received investment from backers such as Goodwater Capital, TEN13 VC, Rocketship VC, Saison Capital, Crestone VC, VentureSouq, Horizon Partners and Vibe Capital. Kippa said the investment will allow it to develop financial products that help SMEs grow their businesses and grow its team in Nigeria.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Google closes $5.4B Mandiant acquisition
The internet giant revealed plans to acquire publicly traded Mandiant back in March, less than a year after Mandiant was spun out of its previous owner FireEye as part of a $1.2 billion deal with private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. Moving forward, Mandiant will operate under the auspices of...
TechCrunch
Magna enters the micromobility and battery swapping market
Magna’s investment is part of Yulu’s $83 million Series B, in which Bajaj Auto also participated. Along with the funding, Magna will hold a seat on Yulu’s board of directors. Yulu’s latest round will help the company expand to an additional 15 cities in the next 18 months, and potentially beyond India in the future, according to Magna.
TechCrunch
Lumafield raises $35M, announces speedy updates to its affordable desktop CT scanner
Lumafield today announced a $35 million Series B, and new features for its desktop X-ray computed tomography platform that aims to provide engineers and designers with unparalleled access to their products. Lumafield revealed the Neptune scanner and Voyager software in April when the company emerged from stealth. The company also...
TechCrunch
Yandex’s sale of News and Zen to VK completes
As we reported back in March, Yandex began looking for ways to offload its news aggregator and blogging recommender platform in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the Kremlin has cranked up control of the media and freedom of expression — seeking to shape the narrative around what it only ever refers to as a “special military operation”. The Russian state has also sought to clamp down on anti-war sentiment, raising risks for media owners. And we understand Yandex insiders had come to refer to News and Zen as “toxic assets”.
TechCrunch
Tighter VC capital forces AI startups to face the music
Deal value growth in AI startups was down 27.8% quarter over quarter in Q2 2022, with overall investments reaching $20.2 billion across 1,340 deals. Year to date, VCs have funneled $48.2 billion into AI startups across over 3,000 deals — which sounds healthy but actually represents a 20.9% year-over-year dip.
TechCrunch
The Merge is upon us (and other TC news)
First, the YC Demo Day. “The things that have stood out to me so far is that it’s a more Bay Area-based program. YC announced that about 30% of the cohort moved to the Bay Area during the accelerator and about 23% were already in the Bay Area, when they applied,” Natasha said. “We see a bifurcation being created between the people who could (or already did) live in the Bay Area and YC’s international focus. To me, that’s an interesting tension we’re seeing play out a little bit in the batch metrics.”
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: New Starbucks Odyssey loyalty program ‘happens to be built on blockchain and web3’
Tomorrow (Tuesday), we have not one, but two Twitter Live events happening, and we’re excited about both of ’em. At 8:00 a.m. PDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT, we are talking with Andrew Chan about why Gen Z VCs are trash, and at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT, we’re talking with M13 partner Anna Barber about what today’s founders can learn from the dot-com bubble bursting.
TechCrunch
EU urged to reject ‘weak’ Amazon offer to end antitrust probe
The submission, which was made public today, goes on to urge the bloc’s regulators to reject Amazon’s proposals and press on with a full antitrust investigation of the two-sided marketplace. “We urge the European Commission to reject Amazon’s commitments outright and in full, and instead continue vigorously to pursue its antitrust cases against Amazon, imposing remedies and penalties (on the Commission’s own terms) as necessary,” the 12 signatories write.
TechCrunch
Google eyes moving some Pixel smartphone manufacturing to India, report says
The Android-maker has solicited bids from manufacturers to assemble between 500,000 and 1 million units of the Pixel smartphone, The Information reported Monday. The proposed bid accounts for Pixel’s 10-20% of annual production, the report added. If Google moves ahead with the plan, it signals the company’s growing commitment...
TechCrunch
Alima aims to build out Latin America’s perishable foods supply chain
The procurement process today in Latin America is complicated and expensive, co-founder and CEO Jorge Vizcayno told TechCrunch. He explained that restaurants, hotels and catering companies typically have to go to crowded markets, negotiate with several vendors, verify the quality of the products and arrange for transportation — often having to drive hours to pick it up themselves.
TechCrunch
Peloton co-founders resign amid company shakeup
Spotify CFO Barry McCarthy stepped into the leadership role, before appointing a number of new members to the executive team, in a bid to stem the bleeding, tighten the company’s belt and, perhaps, raise its stock price in the process. Today, Peloton announced that Foley — who had remained...
Comments / 0