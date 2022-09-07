Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Google introduces a set of iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets for your iPhone
These mini widgets come in three sizes: circular and rectangular, which appear below the Lock Screen’s clock, and inline, which appears above the clock as a line of text and symbols. Google’s widgets will take advantage of all three formats. The company, in a blog post, previewed its...
iOS 16 turns your iPhone into a more personal device
With iOS 14, Apple revamped widgets. It led to a new wave of apps that help you completely transform the home screen. People started uploading screenshots to social networks and it became a viral feature. The success of these new highly customizable widgets have surpassed all expectations. With iOS 15,...
All the nifty iOS 16 features you want to know about
One of the most debated iOS 16 features that appeared in one of the betas: the battery indicator. You can bring back a percentage indicator from Settings > Battery. Or, if you hate the feature, you can turn it off from there as well. While there’s no official name for...
iOS 16 lands today with these five new security and privacy features
Here’s a rundown of what to expect to see after you install. A new security feature, Lockdown Mode temporarily switches off certain core features of your iPhone that are frequently abused by spyware makers to break through an iPhone’s security defenses. By blocking these features, your iPhone’s attack surface is vastly reduced to make it more difficult for someone to remotely plant spyware on your device. It’s aimed at at-risk groups of people, like journalists, activists, human rights defenders and even politicians whose phones are often targeted by their own governments.
25+ iOS 16-ready apps featuring Lock Screen widgets you can try today
Whether you’re looking to customize your overall iPhone theme or you have a more specific goal in mind — like keeping up with your workouts or emails, for instance — there are already quite a few apps going live today that can help you personalize your device’s Lock Screen using widgets. These widgets come in three sizes: circular, rectangular and inline. The first two appear below the clock on the Lock Screen, while inline widgets sit as a line of text and/or symbols above. But it’s up to the developers which widgets they choose to support.
Apple’s iOS 16 is now available to download
The main change in iOS 16 is a brand new Lock Screen. You can customize how it looks and feels in several ways. When you pick a photo in your photo library, you can now enable a depth effect to make a face stand out from the background. In case photos aren’t your thing, there is now an included wallpaper generator that lets you create color gradients and emoji grids. You can also choose to use dynamic weather-based or astronomy-based wallpapers.
Don’t leave your Meta Quest Pro prototype in your hotel room
Meta hasn’t offered much concrete news yet when it comes to its next piece of hardware. The name Meta Quest Pro hasn’t even been confirmed by the company, though developer Steve Moser told Bloomberg that he found the name “Quest Pro” in the code of Meta’s Oculus mobile app.
Movie and TV app ReelTime helps you track your viewing, check ratings and more
With its latest update, ReelTime 1.6, the redesigned app now includes ratings from Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb and The Movie Database (TMDB), as well as an updated home screen and lock screen widgets so users can see upcoming movies and TV shows, changes to their library and watch progress without opening the app. Similar TV tracking apps like JustWatch and Reelgood also include IMDb ratings — but not Rotten Tomatoes or TMDB ratings.
Google eyes moving some Pixel smartphone manufacturing to India, report says
The Android-maker has solicited bids from manufacturers to assemble between 500,000 and 1 million units of the Pixel smartphone, The Information reported Monday. The proposed bid accounts for Pixel’s 10-20% of annual production, the report added. If Google moves ahead with the plan, it signals the company’s growing commitment...
Roku reveals an upgraded Roku Express streaming player and a smaller subwoofer
This year’s Roku Express player is an upgrade from the existing Roku Express, now including dual-band Wi-Fi and additional storage. Roku Wireless Bass expands Roku’s audio accessory lineup, adding a more compact speaker that’s smaller than the current Wireless Subwoofer. The Roku Express is Roku’s updated streaming...
