Houston, TX

KHOU

Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood

CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
CINCO RANCH, TX
Ash Jurberg

The Houston socialite giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why did NASA pick Houston?

HOUSTON — Why is Houston space city? By the time President John F. Kennedy gave his historic speech at Rice University, NASA had already announced that Houston would be home to the manned spacecraft center. Originally it had been located at Langley, Virginia. However, when Kennedy committed to lunar...
HOUSTON, TX
B93

Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States

It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
KHOU

Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Phyllis Hildenbrand. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Oh my Lord': Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
DENVER, CO
KHOU

On this day 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy gave his historic address at Rice University

HOUSTON — Monday marks 60 years since former President John F. Kennedy gave his famous speech at Rice University, reaffirming his support for the manned space program. It was on Sept. 12, 1962, in the school's football stadium, that Kennedy uttered his famous quote, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age. Two people, including...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KHOU

Brazosport ISD increases security at all campuses after threatening emails

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district. District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and...
Houston, TX
Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

