HOUSTON — Monday marks 60 years since former President John F. Kennedy gave his famous speech at Rice University, reaffirming his support for the manned space program. It was on Sept. 12, 1962, in the school's football stadium, that Kennedy uttered his famous quote, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”

