The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Year's National Nonpartisan Conversation on Voter Rights is in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire ironhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood
CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
The Houston socialite giving away millions
Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a socialite from Houston that has been very generous in her charitable donations.
Why did NASA pick Houston?
HOUSTON — Why is Houston space city? By the time President John F. Kennedy gave his historic speech at Rice University, NASA had already announced that Houston would be home to the manned spacecraft center. Originally it had been located at Langley, Virginia. However, when Kennedy committed to lunar...
KHOU
Large alligator lunges at trapper in Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas
This is video of an alligator lunging at a trapper in Cinco Ranch Monday, September 12. The gator, which measured 10'6", was being relocated.
KHOU
VERIFY: Yes, gas stations can charge more for paying with a credit card
HOUSTON — The cost of gas may be falling but we’re still looking for ways to save when we fill up. A viewer in Spring reached out to our VERIFY team when he thought he caught some gas stations breaking the law and charging more for gas. Stephen...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
HPD: Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters, starting Tuesday
HOUSTON — If you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters around Houston, police say don’t be alarmed. According to Houston police, they’re working with the Department of Defense and other federal law enforcement agencies on training exercises beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, September 23. The...
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston Residents
Buying a home in the minority community has been hard, especially for families in Houston and Harris County. Banks have provided unfair lending practices targeting this group. Recently, the Kinder Institute at Rice University wrote:
KHOU
Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help treat neuropathy
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient Phyllis Hildenbrand. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
KHOU
'Oh my Lord': Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
On this day 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy gave his historic address at Rice University
HOUSTON — Monday marks 60 years since former President John F. Kennedy gave his famous speech at Rice University, reaffirming his support for the manned space program. It was on Sept. 12, 1962, in the school's football stadium, that Kennedy uttered his famous quote, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
KHOU
'It's skyrocketing' | Young Hispanic women fuel local spike in voter registration
With 57 days to go until election day, new voter registrations continue to spike in Harris County. Who these voters are could swing outcomes in November.
Lake Jackson intermediate student sent threatening emails to Brazosport ISD students, district says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district. District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and...
Man with tire iron shot, killed by Liberty County officer at restaurant, HPD says
A man died after he was shot by a uniformed investigator with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office who was working security at a restaurant Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just after the restaurant closed around 11 p.m. at 300 Gulfgate Mall near the...
Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age. Two people, including...
HPD: Armed suspects seen robbing Meyerland optometrist office accused of hitting other stores
HOUSTON — Houston Police released new surveillance video of another robbery, this time involving an optometrist office in the Meyerland area. The robbery happened on the afternoon of Aug. 18 on Beechnut Street. Surveillance video showed two men entering the office with one of them walking up to the counter armed with a gun and demanding money.
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
Brazosport ISD increases security at all campuses after threatening emails
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district. District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and...
KHOU
