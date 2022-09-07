Gonzales didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 8-7 win against the Braves, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts in six innings. Gonzales limited Atlanta's potent offense to an Austin Riley solo shot in the third inning and departed in line for his fourth win in five turns with a 6-1 lead. The typically solid Seattle bullpen would go on to surrender six combined runs in the eighth and ninth to eliminate Gonzales from the ledger despite his second-best game score of the campaign at 69. During his last five starts, the 30-year-old has permitted only nine runs and 28 baserunners in 30.1 innings to drop his ERA from 4.18 to 3.89. Gonzales is projected to take the mound again next weekend against the Angels.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO