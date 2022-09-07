Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
CBS Sports
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
CBS Sports
Reds' Raynel Espinal: Joins big-league club
The Reds selected Espinal's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Espinal will join the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Justin Dunn (illness), who was placed to the COVID-19 injured list. The 30-year-old journeyman has spent time with three organizations this season and had been pitching out of the Louisville rotation of late, posting a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings over his four outings with the affiliate. The Reds will likely deploy Espinal as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen for one of their two doubleheader games with the Pirates on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants
Leone (elbow) was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Leone landed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury Friday, but he'll be let go by the team a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return to action prior to the end of the season if he's able to land a contract with another organization.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Collects three hits
Pena went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 7-0 win over Detroit. Pena opened the game's scoring with an RBI single before stealing second base and scoring in the first inning. The rookie infielder later reached base three more times and scored another run in the contest. He's now stolen 10 bases in 12 attempts this season while posting a .253/.288/.411 slash line through 117 games. Pena has gone 18-for-53 (.340) with three extra-base hits over his last 12 appearances.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Whiffs five in quality start
Gonzales didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 8-7 win against the Braves, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts in six innings. Gonzales limited Atlanta's potent offense to an Austin Riley solo shot in the third inning and departed in line for his fourth win in five turns with a 6-1 lead. The typically solid Seattle bullpen would go on to surrender six combined runs in the eighth and ninth to eliminate Gonzales from the ledger despite his second-best game score of the campaign at 69. During his last five starts, the 30-year-old has permitted only nine runs and 28 baserunners in 30.1 innings to drop his ERA from 4.18 to 3.89. Gonzales is projected to take the mound again next weekend against the Angels.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: On bench Saturday
Madrigal (groin) isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Madrigal was removed from Friday's matchup due to right groin tightness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Zach McKinstry will start at second base and lead off.
CBS Sports
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Called up for spot start
The Rays selected Criswell's contract from Triple-A Durham ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Toronto. Since Criswell has pitched exactly between three and four innings in each of his eight outings with Durham since he was claimed off waivers from the Angels in July, the Rays likely won't ask him to pitch more than twice through the order in his 2022 MLB debut. Criswell, who owns a 3.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 27.1 innings with Durham, will likely be sent back to Triple-A following the spot start.
Willie Calhoun, Giants plot to inflict more damage to Braves
One year after fending off spoiler attempts as they outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West race,
CBS Sports
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Lands on IL
La Stella was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to neck spasms, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. There had been no mention of an injury prior to Monday's announcement, though La Stella has been out of the lineup the last few days. The Giants haven't released a timetable for the infielder's return, though as Pavlovic notes, this could potentially end his season with only a few weeks to go.
CBS Sports
Pirates' David Bednar: Requires rehab assignment
Bednar (back) will require a rehab assignment prior to returning from the injured list, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Bednar threw live batting practice Saturday and will ultimately need to spend some time in the minors before he's activated by the Pirates. The team hasn't yet determined the specifics of his rehab assignment, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the right-hander remain sidelined until at least late next week.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Sent down following rough start
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino made two turns through the Rays' rotation over the last week, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up nine runs on five hits and four walks while failing to strike out a batter in 1.1 innings Sunday. The right-hander has posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 34 innings over nine Triple-A starts and could be an option to rejoin the major-league club if the Rays need a spot starter down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Stuffs box score in Sunday's win
Frazier went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over Atlanta on Sunday. The stellar performance at the plate was a prototypical one in past seasons for Frazier, whose current .242/.309/.317 slash line still leaves plenty to be desired. However, the veteran's prolific day Sunday pushed his triple tally on the season to four, and he's now just one steal away from tying the career-high 10 he recorded in 2021 while splitting time between the Pirates and Padres.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Cam Gallagher: Scooped up by O's
The Orioles claimed Gallagher off waivers from the Padres on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Reliever Rico Garcia was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Gallagher, who joins his third organization of the season after opening the year with the Royals. Gallagher should be first in line for a promotion to the big leagues if something happens to one of the two backstops on the Orioles' 40-man active roster, Adley Rutschman and Robinson Chirinos.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not in Monday's lineup
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Monday against the Mets. Hoerner was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants due to right triceps soreness and will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Christopher Morel will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench
Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta. Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
Mets look to bounce back vs. Cubs behind Jacob deGrom
With a date against one of baseball’s best starting pitchers looming Tuesday night, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross acted aggressively
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Takes break Monday
Franco is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Franco is on the bench for the series opener for maintenance purposes after the star infielder returned to action over the weekend following a two-month stint on the injured list. Taylor Walls will step in at shortstop for Franco, who went 4-for-11 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs in his first three games back in the Tampa Bay lineup.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Slow progress in recent days
Moore (oblique) is "feeling better" according to manager Scott Servais, but he remains limited in his rehabilitation activities, the Associated Press reports. Servais added that Moore is still not doing much in the way of rotational work and has yet to resume swinging a bat. The versatile veteran has been on the injured list since Aug. 30, and despite the current lack of significant progress, he presumably still has a good chance of getting some regular-season at-bats in before the start of the postseason.
CBS Sports
Padres' Matt Beaty: Designated for assignment
Beaty was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Beaty saw limited playing time after being called up by the Padres at the beginning of September, and he went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts over three games. However, he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Austin Nola was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
