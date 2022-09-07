Splatoon 3's Multiplayer reviewed by Brendan Graeber on Nintendo Switch. "Building from the solid foundations of its predecessors, the deluge of impressive quality of life changes and exciting improvements Splatoon 3 brings make it hard to imagine the ink-based shooter series as it was before this. More than just a simple upgrade, its array of new features make it just as enticing for competitive players as it is approachable for newcomers. And while there aren’t any huge additions that shake things up the way Salmon Run’s inclusion did for Splatoon 2, Splatoon 3’s new maps, weapons, and PvE bosses have still managed to make its already excellent multiplayer clashes even better."

