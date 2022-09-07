Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
CBS Sports
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants
Leone (elbow) was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Leone landed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury Friday, but he'll be let go by the team a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return to action prior to the end of the season if he's able to land a contract with another organization.
CBS Sports
Reds' Raynel Espinal: Joins big-league club
The Reds selected Espinal's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Espinal will join the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Justin Dunn (illness), who was placed to the COVID-19 injured list. The 30-year-old journeyman has spent time with three organizations this season and had been pitching out of the Louisville rotation of late, posting a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings over his four outings with the affiliate. The Reds will likely deploy Espinal as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen for one of their two doubleheader games with the Pirates on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine Saturday
Rojas isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Rojas is getting a breather after he hit .233 with a home run, a double, five runs, five RBI and two stolen bases over the last eight games. Emmanuel Rivera will start at the hot corner and bat sixth.
CBS Sports
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Collects three hits
Pena went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 7-0 win over Detroit. Pena opened the game's scoring with an RBI single before stealing second base and scoring in the first inning. The rookie infielder later reached base three more times and scored another run in the contest. He's now stolen 10 bases in 12 attempts this season while posting a .253/.288/.411 slash line through 117 games. Pena has gone 18-for-53 (.340) with three extra-base hits over his last 12 appearances.
CBS Sports
Reds' Jose Barrero: Lone bright spot Saturday
Barrero went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers. Barrero accounted for two of the three times the Reds had a man on base. He stole third after a third-inning double, then scored on a TJ Friedl sacrifice fly. Barrero has done alright in September, going 6-for-28 (.214) with three walks, two steals, two RBI and three runs scored. The 24-year-old shortstop is still struggling overall with a .167/.208/.237 slash line, two home runs, three steals, nine RBI and nine runs scored through 120 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jo Adell: Remains out of lineup
Adell isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Adell has hit just .118 with a solo home run, a double, two runs and eight strikeouts over six games since the start of September. He'll take a seat for a second consecutive game while Mickey Moniak starts in left field and bats seventh.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Lands on IL
La Stella was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to neck spasms, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. There had been no mention of an injury prior to Monday's announcement, though La Stella has been out of the lineup the last few days. The Giants haven't released a timetable for the infielder's return, though as Pavlovic notes, this could potentially end his season with only a few weeks to go.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not in Monday's lineup
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Monday against the Mets. Hoerner was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants due to right triceps soreness and will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Christopher Morel will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Sent down following rough start
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino made two turns through the Rays' rotation over the last week, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up nine runs on five hits and four walks while failing to strike out a batter in 1.1 innings Sunday. The right-hander has posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 34 innings over nine Triple-A starts and could be an option to rejoin the major-league club if the Rays need a spot starter down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench
Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta. Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Matt Bush: To serve as opener
Bush will open Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Bush's longest outing of the season lasted just 1.1 frames Thursday against the Giants, so he figures to work the first inning before turning the ball over to a long reliever. The right-hander owns a 2.70 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over his last 10 outings (10 innings).
CBS Sports
Orioles' Cam Gallagher: Scooped up by O's
The Orioles claimed Gallagher off waivers from the Padres on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Reliever Rico Garcia was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Gallagher, who joins his third organization of the season after opening the year with the Royals. Gallagher should be first in line for a promotion to the big leagues if something happens to one of the two backstops on the Orioles' 40-man active roster, Adley Rutschman and Robinson Chirinos.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Returns to lineup
Stanton (foot) is starting Saturday against the Rays, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Stanton was out of the lineup for the last four games, but he appeared off the bench Thursday and Friday. The 32-year-old is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Takes break Monday
Franco is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Franco is on the bench for the series opener for maintenance purposes after the star infielder returned to action over the weekend following a two-month stint on the injured list. Taylor Walls will step in at shortstop for Franco, who went 4-for-11 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs in his first three games back in the Tampa Bay lineup.
CBS Sports
Padres' Matt Beaty: Designated for assignment
Beaty was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Beaty saw limited playing time after being called up by the Padres at the beginning of September, and he went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts over three games. However, he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Austin Nola was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Stuffs box score in Sunday's win
Frazier went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over Atlanta on Sunday. The stellar performance at the plate was a prototypical one in past seasons for Frazier, whose current .242/.309/.317 slash line still leaves plenty to be desired. However, the veteran's prolific day Sunday pushed his triple tally on the season to four, and he's now just one steal away from tying the career-high 10 he recorded in 2021 while splitting time between the Pirates and Padres.
