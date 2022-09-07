Read full article on original website
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
Texans' Davis Mills: Solid effort in Week 1 tie
Mills completed 23 of 37 passes for 240 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed twice for minus-1 yard and lost a fumble. Mills nearly turned in a mistake-free effort and was key in the Texans outperforming...
49ers' Tashaun Gipson: Hits practice squad
Gipson reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Gipson drew the start at free safety in San Francisco's season opener after being elevated from the team's practice squad Saturday. The veteran recorded three tackles while playing all but one of the 49ers' defensive snaps against the Bears. Gipson will is now eligible for two more practice squad elevations, which should help provide the team additional roster flexibility while Jimmie Ward (hamstring) sits out on IR until Week 5.
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
Now 0-3, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman must dig himself out of the worst start in program history
If there's been a theme through the first two weeks of Notre Dame's 2022 season, it's that its offense has struggled mightily. And first-year coach Marcus Freeman is paying dearly for it. A stunning 26-21 upset loss at home to Marshall puts the Fighting Irish at 0-2 on the season and Freeman at 0-3 to start his career in South Bend, Indiana.
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Fails to deliver on hype
Pollard rushed six times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Pollard was bottled up by Tampa Bay's ferocious defensive front, as was nearly every offensive player for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. A trendy upside pick in draft circles this year, the explosive back fell flat and was outshined by the supposedly declining Ezekiel Elliott. For now, it appears to still be the veteran's show in Dallas, but Pollard will likely put together better performances than what we saw in Week 1. The Cowboys will be forced to rely on their rushing attack while Dak Prescott (thumb) recovers from surgery, so both backs could see a big uptick in touches against the Bengals next Sunday.
Sean Payton explains Saints were going to draft Patrick Mahomes before Chiefs traded up: 'It was gonna happen'
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes had yet another magnificent season opener on Sunday, completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Chiefs are 5-0 in Week 1 games with Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid simply chalks his Week 1 success up to his quarterback being great.
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Heads to bench Saturday
Rengifo isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Rengifo has recorded hits in six consecutive games, hitting .385 with a triple, a double, three runs, an RBI and a stolen base over that stretch. He'll take a seat Saturday while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner and bats fifth.
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Gets 14 touches in Week 1 win
Penny rushed 12 times for 60 yards and caught two of three targets for seven yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos. Penny picked up where he left off late last season as Seattle's featured back, as other Seahawks running backs combined for just one rushing attempt. Penny put the ball on the ground at the end of a 26-yard run in the second quarter, but a mix of hustle and awareness from center Austin Blythe to get on top of it ensured that Seattle kept possession. A would-be 23-yard run was erased by a holding penalty in the third, but Penny still averaged a productive 5.0 yards on the carries that counted. The potential return of rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker (hernia) could complicate matters, but Penny should monopolize carries until that point, which may not come before the Seahawks face San Francisco in Week 2.
Dak Prescott hand injury: What are Cowboys' QB options with Prescott set to miss multiple weeks?
The Cowboys didn't just lose an ugly season opener on Sunday night, falling 19-3 to the Buccaneers in a dismal offensive showing. They also lost one of the few remaining stars of their offensive lineup, with quarterback Dak Prescott set to miss multiple games after requiring hand surgery from an injury suffered against Tampa Bay. Now what happens at QB in Dallas?
Jaguars' James Robinson: Leads backfield Sunday
Robinson (Achilles) rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington. Robinson was removed from the injury report before the game despite suffering a torn Achilles last December. The 2020 waiver-wire sensation didn't appear limited at all, quickly outplaying Travis Etienne Jr. (initially named starter by the team) and taking over most of the work in the second half. It is unclear if head coach Doug Pederson will now use Robinson as the lead back or if he truly wants to split work between the two heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Regardless, Robinson -- and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear nine months ago -- should immediately become one of the hotter waiver claims once the dust settles from Week 1.
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as limited on practice estimate
Smith-Schuster (shoulder) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. In his debut with Kansas City in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Cardinals, Smith-Schuster logged 46 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to catching six of his eight targets for 79 yards. Following his listing on Monday's initial injury report, the wideout's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday night's game against the Chargers, but so far there's nothing to suggest that Smith-Schuster is in danger of sitting out the contest.
Steelers' Mitch Trubisky: Rough debut with new team
Trubisky completed 21 of 38 pass attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown in an overtime win against Cincinnati on Sunday. No turnovers is a good thing, but Trubisky was unacceptably ineffective as a passer in this game, as he repeatedly missed opportunities and made inaccurate throws the few times he did recognize a passing opportunity. Though they pulled out a victory in Week 1 thanks largely to five turnovers by opposing quarterback Joe Burrow, the Steelers will need Trubisky to play better going forward if they hope to be competitive in 2022. They play at home against a reeling New England squad in Week 2.
One surprise NFL team was ready to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers had decided to release him, per report
If the 49ers had made the decision to release Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, he wouldn't have been a free agent for very long and that's because it appears that one of San Francisco's NFC West rivals was ready to pounce on the quarterback. Although the Seahawks were one of the...
Texans' Jeff Driskel: Bumps to active roster
The Texans elevated Driskel to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This move may be a contingency in the event one of the Texans' top two quarterbacks -- Davis Mills or Kyle Allen -- suffers an injury during pregame warmups for Week 1 against the Colts. A decision on Driskel's availability, or lack thereof, will come about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants
Leone (elbow) was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Leone landed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury Friday, but he'll be let go by the team a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return to action prior to the end of the season if he's able to land a contract with another organization.
Ravens' Ja'Wuan James: Suffers significant injury
James tore his left Achilles tendon according to head coach John Harbaugh, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. James joined the Ravens last offseason and missed the entire year due to an Achilles injury. Now he'll miss the rest of the 2022 season with a similar injury. James was starting at left tackle in place of Ronnie Staley, who is still recovering from a 2021 season-ending ankle injury.
Packers' Krys Barnes: Avoids substantial injury
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Barnes (ankle) likely "avoided significant injury," after being carted off with a high ankle sprain during Sunday's season-opening loss to the Vikings, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports. Barnes will still likely be sidelined for multiple weeks, but LaFleur's comments are...
