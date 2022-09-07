Read full article on original website
Dominic Leone: Let go by Giants
Leone (elbow) was placed on unconditional release waivers Saturday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Leone landed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury Friday, but he'll be let go by the team a day later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy enough to return to action prior to the end of the season if he's able to land a contract with another organization.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Placed on injured list
Madrigal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Madrigal exited Friday's matchup with a groin issue, and he'll be sidelined for at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with a strain. Zach McKinstry is starting at second base Saturday against the Giants and should see the majority of the playing time at the keystone during Madrigal's absence.
Reds' Raynel Espinal: Joins big-league club
The Reds selected Espinal's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Espinal will join the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Justin Dunn (illness), who was placed to the COVID-19 injured list. The 30-year-old journeyman has spent time with three organizations this season and had been pitching out of the Louisville rotation of late, posting a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings over his four outings with the affiliate. The Reds will likely deploy Espinal as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen for one of their two doubleheader games with the Pirates on Tuesday.
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Riding pine Saturday
Rojas isn't starting Saturday against the Rockies. Rojas is getting a breather after he hit .233 with a home run, a double, five runs, five RBI and two stolen bases over the last eight games. Emmanuel Rivera will start at the hot corner and bat sixth.
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Whiffs five in quality start
Gonzales didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 8-7 win against the Braves, allowing one run on two hits with five strikeouts in six innings. Gonzales limited Atlanta's potent offense to an Austin Riley solo shot in the third inning and departed in line for his fourth win in five turns with a 6-1 lead. The typically solid Seattle bullpen would go on to surrender six combined runs in the eighth and ninth to eliminate Gonzales from the ledger despite his second-best game score of the campaign at 69. During his last five starts, the 30-year-old has permitted only nine runs and 28 baserunners in 30.1 innings to drop his ERA from 4.18 to 3.89. Gonzales is projected to take the mound again next weekend against the Angels.
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Lone bright spot Saturday
Barrero went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Brewers. Barrero accounted for two of the three times the Reds had a man on base. He stole third after a third-inning double, then scored on a TJ Friedl sacrifice fly. Barrero has done alright in September, going 6-for-28 (.214) with three walks, two steals, two RBI and three runs scored. The 24-year-old shortstop is still struggling overall with a .167/.208/.237 slash line, two home runs, three steals, nine RBI and nine runs scored through 120 plate appearances.
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: On bench Saturday
Madrigal (groin) isn't starting Saturday against the Giants. Madrigal was removed from Friday's matchup due to right groin tightness, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Zach McKinstry will start at second base and lead off.
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Called up for spot start
The Rays selected Criswell's contract from Triple-A Durham ahead of his scheduled start Monday in Toronto. Since Criswell has pitched exactly between three and four innings in each of his eight outings with Durham since he was claimed off waivers from the Angels in July, the Rays likely won't ask him to pitch more than twice through the order in his 2022 MLB debut. Criswell, who owns a 3.95 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 27.1 innings with Durham, will likely be sent back to Triple-A following the spot start.
Astros' Jeremy Pena: Collects three hits
Pena went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 7-0 win over Detroit. Pena opened the game's scoring with an RBI single before stealing second base and scoring in the first inning. The rookie infielder later reached base three more times and scored another run in the contest. He's now stolen 10 bases in 12 attempts this season while posting a .253/.288/.411 slash line through 117 games. Pena has gone 18-for-53 (.340) with three extra-base hits over his last 12 appearances.
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in four-hit performance
McCarthy went 4-for-6 with a triple, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 12-6 victory over the Rockies on Saturday. McCarthy tallied hits in four consecutive at-bats and stole second base in a highly productive start from the number three spot in the lineup. McCarthy punctuated the performance with an RBI triple in the ninth inning. It was his third triple of the season. McCarthy is now slashing an excellent .305/.365/.484 in 80 games played. The 25-year-old has a an enviable success rate on the basepaths as well, having stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts.
Angels' Jo Adell: Remains out of lineup
Adell isn't starting Saturday against the Astros, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Adell has hit just .118 with a solo home run, a double, two runs and eight strikeouts over six games since the start of September. He'll take a seat for a second consecutive game while Mickey Moniak starts in left field and bats seventh.
One surprise NFL team was ready to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if 49ers had decided to release him, per report
If the 49ers had made the decision to release Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, he wouldn't have been a free agent for very long and that's because it appears that one of San Francisco's NFC West rivals was ready to pounce on the quarterback. Although the Seahawks were one of the...
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Retreats to bench
Winker isn't in the lineup Saturday against Atlanta. Winker is resting after he went 2-for-7 with a double, a run, three walks and a strikeout over the last three games. Sam Haggerty will start in left field and bat seventh.
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Stuffs box score in Sunday's win
Frazier went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over Atlanta on Sunday. The stellar performance at the plate was a prototypical one in past seasons for Frazier, whose current .242/.309/.317 slash line still leaves plenty to be desired. However, the veteran's prolific day Sunday pushed his triple tally on the season to four, and he's now just one steal away from tying the career-high 10 he recorded in 2021 while splitting time between the Pirates and Padres.
Rays' Luis Patino: Sent down following rough start
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino made two turns through the Rays' rotation over the last week, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up nine runs on five hits and four walks while failing to strike out a batter in 1.1 innings Sunday. The right-hander has posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 34 innings over nine Triple-A starts and could be an option to rejoin the major-league club if the Rays need a spot starter down the stretch.
Rays' Wander Franco: Takes break Monday
Franco is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Franco is on the bench for the series opener for maintenance purposes after the star infielder returned to action over the weekend following a two-month stint on the injured list. Taylor Walls will step in at shortstop for Franco, who went 4-for-11 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs in his first three games back in the Tampa Bay lineup.
Orioles' Cam Gallagher: Scooped up by O's
The Orioles claimed Gallagher off waivers from the Padres on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Reliever Rico Garcia was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Gallagher, who joins his third organization of the season after opening the year with the Royals. Gallagher should be first in line for a promotion to the big leagues if something happens to one of the two backstops on the Orioles' 40-man active roster, Adley Rutschman and Robinson Chirinos.
Brewers' Matt Bush: To serve as opener
Bush will open Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Bush's longest outing of the season lasted just 1.1 frames Thursday against the Giants, so he figures to work the first inning before turning the ball over to a long reliever. The right-hander owns a 2.70 ERA and 0.70 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over his last 10 outings (10 innings).
