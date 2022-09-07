Read full article on original website
IGN
Indiana Jones 5 Reveals First Trailer at D23
Disney and Lucasfilm have finally revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5, but it hasn't been released to the public yet. Revealed behind closed doors at the Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studio panel at D23 2022, the trailer showed Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones walking down the streets of a desert city reflecting on his past. Indy is teaching classes while scenes of past movies show. The trailer also showed Mads Mikkelsen in a Nazi outfit and Harrison Ford on a horse riding through New York. There's still no official title for the movie beyond just "Indiana Jones".
IGN
Disney Reveals New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer At D23: 'The King is Dead'
A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has revealed several new story details for the upcoming film. Unveiled exclusively at D23 2022 - but not before the stage erupted into the Captain America musical number - the trailer opens with Angela Bassett's character appearing at the UN. She's asked about vibranium and how it can be used as a weapon for mass destruction, facing criticism for its threat to the global order.
IGN
Disenchanted: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Movie Starring Amy Adams, James Marsden
The magical teaser trailer for the all-new live-action musical comedy “Disenchanted,” which premiered at the D23 Expo 2022 in the Anaheim Convention Center moments ago, is here! The eagerly-anticipated sequel to “Enchanted,” which reunites original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden and also stars Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays, is directed by Adam Shankman and features new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. “Disenchanted” begins streaming November 24, exclusively on Disney+…just in time to brighten up the holiday season.
IGN
Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, an upcoming live-action Disney+ series starring Walker Scobell ("The Adam Project"). The epic adventure is based on—and closely aligned with—Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan. Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the...
IGN
Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror
Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
IGN
Who Is Nick Fury REALLY Fighting in Secret Invasion? | Marvel D23 Trailer Breakdown
Nick Fury may have been spending the last few years in space, but he’s been keeping his one good eye on Earth. And now something is forcing the former Director of SHIELD to return home and unravel a vast conspiracy. That’s the premise behind Secret Invasion, the new Marvel series hitting Disney+ in 2023.
IGN
Toem: A Photo Adventure - Basto Region Trailer
A brand new region is coming to TOEM soon! Basto is TOEM's biggest region filled with brand new content like treasure hunting, minigames, and spooky stories!
IGN
Fall Guys - Satellite Scramble Cinematic Trailer
Fall Guys is launching a brand new season... IN SPACE! Fall Guys Satellite Scramble will be available from 15th September. Season 2 is going to see the residents of the Blunderdome leaving the relative safety of their planet for the first time. By heading to the stars, you’ll explore the wonders and challenges of the vacuum!
IGN
Every Issue of One Piece Has Been Printed in a 21,000 Page Book
The entirety of One Piece (so far) has been printed in a single book spanning 21,450 pages, combining 25 years of manga chapters in a near $2,000 collection. As reported by Siliconera, the book is more of a collectible art piece and not really meant for reading, as doing so would be pretty difficult, considering it's nearly three foot long. Published by JBE Books, only 50 copies of the collection are available and it'll set hardcore One Piece fans back €1,900 (about $1,930).
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
Merlin is the first character you encounter in the Valley, so he is available from the start. You can complete several quests for Merlin. Some of them will be unlocked once you have access to specific biomes, while others require you to increase your friendship level with this character further.
IGN
The Language of Flowers
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN
Old Ruler's Lost Diaries Locations
This page is part of IGN's Disney Dreamlight Valley wiki guide. Here you'll be able to learn all the locations where you can find the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries. The Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. They are scattered all through the game map. Finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler.
IGN
Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V Is a Scripted Podcast That Will Lead Up to Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan
Star Trek is set to go boldly where it hasn't gone before... into the world of scripted podcasts as Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V will tell the story of the events leading up to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. This new scripted podcast, which was announced...
IGN
Timberborn Update 2 - Features Trailer
It's a city builder...except instead of people, it's beavers making timber-based structures! Timberborn Update 2 includes new features such as golems (read: robo-beavers), terraforming, negative effects, batteries, and more. Update 2 will be available on September 14.
IGN
Disney CEO Bob Chapek: Moviegoers Have 'Moved On' From Pre-Pandemic Release Model
Alongside discussing Disney's handling of both the Scarlett Johansson situation and the "Don't Say Gay" controversy in Florida, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stated that he believes moviegoers have "moved on" from the pre-pandemic release model that was so focused on theaters. Chapek sat down with THR and was asked...
IGN
Captain America: New World Order Star and Director Explain How a Post-Steve Rogers Movie Will Feel Different
Captain America: New World Order star Danny Ramirez has teased a different kind of Cap. During an interview with IGN, the 29-year-old New World Order star, who previously appeared in Marvel’s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, explained how this movie will feel different. “I think Sam Wilson's his...
IGN
The Little Mermaid: Watch the Teaser Trailer for the Upcoming Live-Action Movie
Check out the teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Art Malik, Noma Dumezweni, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy. Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023.
IGN
Kuki Shinobu Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
This section of IGN’s Genshin Impact guide covers the Electro four-star character Kuki Shinobu, or just Shinobu for short. Kuki Shinobu is a member of the Arataki gang alongside Itto, and is due to arrive as part of the delayed 2.7 update. Kuki Shinobu Banner Release Date. The Kuki...
IGN
Watch as Vampires Meet Their Doom in This Brutal New Gameplay Trailer for Evil West
Get a look at an early level in Evil West in this extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person action game. Watch as creatures are brutally destroyed within a burning mansion and take a peek at a boss battle.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe - Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Checkout the reveal trailer for Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, one of the two brand new Assassin's Creed games under the brand new AC: Infinity umbrella. This trailer unfortunately reveals nothing about the setting or main character. It does, however, hint towards an unusual direction for the series: the Assassin’s triangular logo, made of twigs and twine, was shown hanging from a tree branch, much like a witchcraft talisman.
