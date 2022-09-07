This page is part of IGN's Disney Dreamlight Valley wiki guide. Here you'll be able to learn all the locations where you can find the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries. The Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. They are scattered all through the game map. Finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler.

