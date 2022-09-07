FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus standing desk Review Does it rise to the occasion? - Technobubble Tech

Remember when you used to adjust your chair to match the height of your desk?

With the advent of adjustable desks such as the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus , the ability to change the height of your desk is now at your fingertips — literally. It’s a feature that’s akin to power door locks or windows in cars. You don’t really think you need it until you try it. Then you wonder how you got by without it before.

Whether you like to sit down while using your computer for comfort or prefer to stand up for health reasons, being able to adjust the height of your desk by fractions of an inch is an ergonomic game changer. This is especially true for households that have a common work or study space between parents and smaller children who require different desk heights.

With electric adjustable standing desks retailing for hundreds of dollars, however, they can be a significant financial investment. There are also a lot of brands to choose from, such as the aforementioned Flexispot as well as competitors like Vari, Uplift and Fully.

For this review, we’ll be taking look at one of those options, the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus dimensions

With a minimum height of 22.8 inches and a maximum height of 48.4 inches, the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus can accommodate a wide range of users. These include people who are 4-foot-2 at the short end up to people who are 6-foot-4 tall.

The FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus is also quite sturdy and can support a total load of up to 355 pounds. This means it can accommodate large monitors, desktop computers, a whole human being and other items if you wish.

The desk itself feels nice and solid, especially when using the more stable T-shape configuration for the legs, which is what came with the desk that we’re reviewing. For folks who want just a wee bit of extra space down below, a C-shape configuration is also available as an alternate option, though you lose some stability.

Several tabletop sizes are also available. The E7 Pro Plus starts at $579.99 for the 48-inch-by-24-inch model and goes up to $669.99 for the larger 60-inch-by-30-inch model. Flexispot is also holding a Tech Day sale on Sept. 9 with discounts ranging from $80 to $100 for the E7 Pro Plus . Otherwise, Flexispot also regularly holds daily deals for its products .

Extra options such as bamboo or wood instead of the standard chipboard will cost extra. For the chipboard version, several finishes such as black, white, maple, mahogany and graphite are available.

We tested the ebony wood finish, which looked quite nice and sported a nice grain pattern that looked authentic as opposed to the cheap look that some chipwood desks on the market have. While it looked black in the images available on the FlexiSpot site, the ebony finish is actually more of a very, very dark brown. This makes it a great option for folks who have dark wood furniture in the same room and want to match that. The only problem was that one part of the edge got chipped during shipping but that’s more of a delivery issue.

The 60-inch-by-30-inch model also has a lot of space and can practically accommodate any monitor size. In our case, we put a 49-inch Viotek SUW49DA ultrawide display and the E7 Pro Plus still had plenty of room in front of the monitor. This included a desk lamp, USB hub, a game console and an extra laptop (or two) on the side for doing things like capturing gaming footage, for example.

When using a standard-size monitor, you can fit even more stuff on the desk. This includes a large desktop PC for gaming with all the bells and whistles. It might be trickier to fit ginormous desktops when using a big ultrawide display but it’s still doable. Otherwise, you can place it underneath the desk via an optional desktop box case that can be attached to rise and descend with the table. You can also just place the desktop on the floor but just make sure you use long cables that are arranged in a way that they don’t tangle or get caught up when adjusting the height of the desk.

One of the neat things about the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus is that while the 60-inch-by-30-inch model is large, it doesn’t look big. Thanks to its open design, the desk has a lot of open space underneath, making it seem like it’s taking up less space than a traditional desk.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus assembly and performance

Assembling the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus is quite easy.

While it might look intimidating at first since it comes with motorized parts, putting it together isn’t any harder than assembling a desk from Ikea. It also comes with pretty much all the tools needed to put the table together.

The instructions do a good job for the most part in explaining the steps. There was one point, however, where I had to disassemble the legs before connecting them to the wooden top because it was hard to align the holes of the middle frame while they were already connected just like the manual instructed.

Instead, it’s better to align and connect the middle spine to the tabletop first (while upside down) and then connect the legs to the spine after that. Other than this one hiccup, however, assembly was pretty easy and straightforward.

Once assembled, the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus worked very well.

The motor is relatively quiet while the E7’s up-and-down movement is very smooth. You can also adjust the height by tenths of an inch, giving you excellent control over just how high or low you want the desk to be.

Our model also came with the optional Premium Keypad, which is $20 more than the standard Advanced Keypad. The keypad looks nice and also comes with four preset buttons to save your desired height. There are also two buttons for raising and lowering the desk manually. A function button lets you save your presets and also lock the desk height. Being able to lock the desk is especially nice if you have curious kids who have a penchant for touching buttons wandering around the house. As an added bonus, the keypad also comes with a USB port that can be used to charge your electronic devices.

An included tray hides the wires underneath. Optional accessories can also be used to hide the cords dangling beneath the table but or review unit did not come with any of those so we were not able to test them. For extra peace of mind, the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus also comes with a 15-year warranty.

Final thoughts on the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus

The FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus is a solid desk — no pun intended — that boasts good build quality while providing plenty of options for users who want to customize their standing desk. The electric motor is quiet and smooth and the desk can accommodate a wide range of users whether it be children or tall adults. Its ability to support up to 355 pounds is among the best in the market, allowing you to place bigger items as well as more stuff on the desk. While the price can seem high, FlexiSpot’s line of standing tables is actually one of the more affordable ones out there, especially when compared to its other competitors. If you’re looking for a large, quality electric standing desk that provides good bang for the buck, the FlexiSpot E7 Pro Plus is a great option.

Jason Hidalgo covers business and technology for the Reno Gazette Journal, and also reviews the latest video games. Follow him on Twitter @jasonhidalgo . Like this content? Support local journalism with an RGJ digital subscription .

