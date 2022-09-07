Read full article on original website
Old Saybrook Field Hockey, Boys’ Soccer Begin Seasons with Wins
The Old Saybrook field hockey team claimed a victory over Morgan in its first game of the 2022 season last week. The Rams hosted Morgan at Old Saybrook High School on Sept. 8 and defeated the Huskies by the score of 4-1 for an early record of 1-0. Junior Amelia...
Young and Hungry Warriors Start Season Strong
The Valley Regional boys’ soccer team started off the fall season on a strong note by earning a convincing victory versus North Branford last week. With a young roster, Head Coach Mick Fearon is hoping that this year’s senior leaders can guide the Warriors’ ship as the team looks to make some postseason noise in 2022.
Knights’ Field Hockey Defeats Killingly for First Victory; Soccer Squads Take Losses
The Westbrook-Old Lyme (W-OL) field hockey team began the 2022 season by playing a pair of games last week. The Knights gained a split of the set by taking a loss to North Branford and then defeating Killingly for a 1-1 start to the year. W-OL dropped a 3-0 decision...
T-Birds Take 13-7 Defeat to Valley-Old Lyme in Season Opener
The North Branford football squad is entering the 2022 season with a team that graduated no seniors from last year. With the roster featuring so much experience, Head Coach Mark Basil is looking for the Thunderbirds to put in the work and put together a playoff-worthy campaign this fall. North...
T-Birds’ Field Hockey Claims Victory in First Two Games; Soccer Teams Take Defeats
The North Branford field hockey team played a pair of games to start off the 2022 campaign last week. The Thunderbirds claimed a shutout victory versus Westbrook-Old Lyme and then defeated Sacred Heart Academy to open the year with a record of 2-0. North Branford notched a 3-0 home win...
North Haven Football Shuts Out Simsbury 49-0 in Opener; Girls’ Volleyball Begins Season With a Win
The North Haven football team kicked off the 2022 season by hosting Simsbury for its season opener on Sept. 9. The Nighthawks recorded a 49-0 shutout versus Simsbury in a non-conference contest at North Haven Middle School to start the year at 1-0. North Haven will face Notre Dame-West Haven...
North Haven Girls’ Soccer Hits the Ground Running in 2022
The North Haven girls’ soccer program is focusing on using every player’s strengths to their advantage as the young team opens play in 2022. Head Coach Gary Collins and the Nighthawks have optimism for a successful season that is beginning with no expectations or pressure. The Nighthawks opened...
Florio Scores Four as Hornets Defeat Waterford; Both Soccer Teams, Volleyball Earn Wins Versus East Haven
The Branford football team hit the road to face Waterford for its first game of the 2022 season on Sept. 9. The Hornets claimed a 42-20 win against Waterford in the non-conference contest to start off the year with a mark of 1-0. Junior Nathan Florio rushed for 253 yards...
Tigers Kick Off Campaign with 45-0 Shutout Over East Lyme; Boys’ Cross Country Sweeps First Meet
The Hand football team kicked off the season by hosting East Lyme for a Friday night matchup under the lights at the Surf Club on Sept. 9. The Tigers recorded a 45-0 shutout versus the Vikings in the non-conference contest to open the year with a record of 1-0. Hand...
Guilford Boys’ Soccer Opens Season on a Positive Note
The Guilford boys’ soccer team is kicking off the 2022 season by leaving last year’s results in the rearview mirror. Head Coach Curtis Gullette has the Grizzlies focused on this year’s goals as a new squad formed by a mix of fresh faces and experienced players takes the field. Gullette and his athletes are determined to be once again be a powerhouse in the SCC this season.
East Haven Football Takes Loss to Ledyard in Opener; Other Teams Begin Fall Season
The East Haven football team kicked off the 2022 season by playing a home game versus Ledyard on Sept. 9. The Yellowjackets took a 59-30 defeat versus Ledyard in a non-conference matchup at East Haven High School to start the year at 0-1. East Haven was in the game, trailing Ledyard 30-22 midway through the quarter, before the Colonels pulled way for the victory.
Sacrifice and Courage: Branford Honors 9/11
With a public remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11 at Branford Fire Headquarters, Branford continued its tradition of honoring the loss, sacrifices and bravery experienced on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony also continued the efforts, and recognized the dedication, of the late Joseph Higgins. On Sept. 11, those gathered at Branford...
Several Grizzlies Teams Begin Seasons With Victories
The Guilford girls’ volleyball team opened up the 2022 season on a positive note by shutting out Lyman Hall in its first match of the year last week. The Grizzlies claimed a 3-0 road win over Lyman Hall in their season opener on Sept. 8 for an early record of 1-0.
EHPD, EHFD Batttle it Out
The competition is real, and so is the smack talk. “Who will win? The Police Department or the Police Department?” the East Haven Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. For the third year, the East Haven Police Department (EHPD) and the East Haven Fire Department (EHFD) will square...
What’s in a Name?
In celebration of its 75th anniversary of its official establishment as Deep River, the town will commemorate the date of its name change with the beginning stages of a time capsule at Town Hall on Saturday, Sept. 17. The time capsule event, which will be buried on Memorial Day next...
Close Encounter
It was just another day at the North Haven Fair for Cecelia LaTerra, 4, on Sept. 11 — until she was approached by a dinosaur.
OS Retail Cannabis Hearing Continued to Oct. 3
The Old Saybrook Zoning Commission (ZC) will hold a continuation of a public hearing over an application to open a retail marijuana dispensary at 233 Boston Post Road on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The public hearing for the application by Fine Fettle Dispensary opened last month. Last year,...
Undeveloped Town-Owned Land Referred for Possible Sale
An undeveloped plot of land near Chow Restaurant on Killingworth Turnpike may soon be up for sale. On Sept. 7, the Town Council unanimously voted to send a referral to the Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) that could pave the way for the sale of the town-owned property. The property,...
Town Fires Three Police Officers
In an action that came as a surprise for many residents, the town has fired three police officers, including two female officers who filed a discrimination lawsuit last year. All three officers have been accused of “harassing and unprofessional conduct,” according to a statement released by the Madison Police Department (MPD).
