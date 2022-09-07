‘Lord of the Rings’ Stars Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan Back Amazon’s Diverse Casting: ‘You Are All Welcome Here’

Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Star Trek Officially Announces Nicholas Meyer's Khan - Ceti Alpha V
During today's Star Trek Day event, Star Trek film writer/director Nicholas Meyer surprised fans by announcing Star Trek: Khan -- Ceti Alpha V, the first scripted Star Trek podcast. The long-rumored story will reveal what happened to Khan and his augmented crew after Captain Kirk left them on Ceti Alpha V in the classic Star Trek episode "Space Seed" in the years leading up to the Meyer-direct movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.
‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Keeps Up With Emmys Tradition of Getting Censored
“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein has defended his Emmys tradition of getting censored by the NBC broadcast for dropping an F-bomb during his speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. “Last time I was here, I was told not to swear, and I did, and I’m sorry...
How ‘Biosphere’ Stars Sterling K. Brown and Mark Duplass Bonded to Play the Last Men on Earth (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”When you’re stuck in a dome, you want to be with Sterling,“ Duplass told TheWrap. Toronto Film Festival attendees were surprised this weekend to find director Mel Eslyn’s “Biosphere,” a humorous, semi-futuristic rumination on the last two men on Earth. A late addition to this year’s lineup, the film stars Mark Duplass as the U.S. president and Sterling K. Brown as an advisor, the planet’s sole living humans who are trapped in the biodome of the film’s title. The story sprang from Duplass’ idea of two guys arguing over the virtues of the video game “Mario Bros.,” according to Eslyn.
Sofia Coppola to Direct Priscilla Presley Biopic Based on Memoir by Elvis’ Ex
Sofia Coppola wrote and will direct the feature film “Priscilla” based on the memoir “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, A24 announced on Monday. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller. Cailee Spaeny (“Mare...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner: Season 24 Will Be About Olivia Benson’s ‘Healing and Deep Trauma’
David Graziano, who takes over showrunning duties on “Law & Order: SVU” from longtime executive producer Warren Leight, told TheWrap that Season 24 will be all about “healing and deep trauma” for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), who’s been put through the wringer over the last two decades on the NBC show.
Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals
The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
Why the Star of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Couldn’t Help But Be ‘Intimidated’ by His Role (Video)
Toronto 2022: ”You’re surrounded by masters,“ newcomer Gabriel LaBelle told TheWrap. ”Oscar winners, nominees in every department. And then there’s me.“. While there’s bound to be an immense amount of pressure on any actor cast in the lead role of a Steven Spielberg film, it’s safe to say that the enormity of such a responsibility was increased tenfold for Gabriel LaBelle, the star of “The Fabelmans.” LaBelle plays Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker in the midst of a chaotic family who, given the semi-autobiographical nature of the movie, serves as the film’s equivalent of Spielberg himself.
How Daniel Radcliffe Found That ‘Edge of Madness’ in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (Video)
Toronto 2022: Yankovic ”manages to thread the needle perfectly between incredibly wholesome and sweet, but also has a genuine edge of madness,“ Radcliffe tells TheWrap. Daniel Radcliffe plays a parallel universe version of Weird Al Yankovic in the (faux) biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” according to the film’s writer and director Eric Appel. Check out the video, above.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Share Sweet Reunion Photo 38 Years After ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan were all smiles in photos taken almost four decades after they teamed up in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.”. The actors, now 80 and 51 years old, respectively, posed with their arms around each other — and big smiles on their faces — at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Footage Debuts in 3D High Frame Rate at D23 to Mixed Results
As the closer to Saturday’s lengthy, star-studded Disney Studios panel at D23 Expo, James Cameron, beaming in from New Zealand where they are working on the finishing touches of “Avatar 2” (out this Christmas!) and the cast (on stage in Anaheim) revealed a good chunk of footage from the new movie. It was overwhelming, in every way possible, as Cameron debuted the footage in 3D HFR to a noticeably muted response in the room.
‘Willow': Christian Slater Joins the Disney+ Sequel Series in New Trailer
Disney released a new trailer for the “Willow” Disney+ series at D23 on Saturday, offering a closer look at the continuation of the fantasy story and revealing that Christian Slater has joined the cast. The film is a continuation of the 1988 film directed by Ron Howard, which...
‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Becomes the Youngest Person to Win a Lead Acting Emmy Twice
Favored to take home the lead actress in a drama series Emmy for a second time, Zendaya emerged triumphant once again and managed to set yet another record for herself. The 26-year-old actress, who became the youngest-ever winner in 2020 when she won her first Emmy for her portrayal of the troubled addict Rue on HBO’s edgy drama, became the youngest actor to ever win two leading Emmys.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s What Michael Keaton Said That Got the New Emmy Winner Bleeped
Emmy viewers watching the awards ceremony on NBC or Peacock may have noticed Michael Keaton’s speech momentarily cut out. But what did the newly-minted Emmy winner say that had producers cutting his audio?. In an extended speech, the “Batman” actor thanked his family and loved ones for always supporting...
Emmys Opening Musical Montage Baffles Viewers: ‘The Emmys Are Already a Mess. I Love It.’
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards ditched the traditional opening monologue in favor of an opening of a different sort: a performance dedicated to updated theme songs from television history that garnered plenty of strong reactions, from “WTF” to “random Snow White-esque opening dance.”. Beginning with the iconic...
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Teaser: Disney+ Series Has a New Lightning Thief (Video)
Cue the lightning. The first teaser trailer for Disney’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series is finally here. In the teaser, which debuted at the D23 Expo on Saturday, we get a look at Walker Scobell (“The Adam Project”) as the Lightning Thief himself. “I...
Billy Eichner on the Thrill of Making ‘Bros’ With ‘So Many Hilarious, Profoundly Talented, Openly LGBTQ+ Performers’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller chatted with us about their new romantic comedy. “Bros” star and co-screenwriter Billy Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller (“Neighbors”) know just how much is riding on the film, the first-ever major studio romantic comedy featuring two gay characters. Released by Universal, it opens wide on Sept. 30.
‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4 Will Get Very Meta as OG Cast Returns to East High to Film New Movie
It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for. It looks like the cast of the original “High School Musical” films and the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” will be colliding in Season 4 of the Disney+ series. After spending the...
‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Slags Off King Charles While Accepting Emmy for Best Drama Series (Video)
Another Outstanding Drama Series Emmy for “Succession,” another opportunity for “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong to express his displeasure with a major world leader. While accepting the prize for the show, Armstrong quipped that it had been a big week for successions, in reference to the passing...
‘The Good Nurse’ Film Review: Jessica Chastain Catches a Killer in Tense Medical Mystery
A movie with a title like “The Good Nurse” has a lot to live up to, for one: that nurse better be good. Lucky for “The Good Nurse” (premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on its way to Netflix) and its audience, Jessica Chastain shines in a post-Oscar nail-biter as an RN investigating a string of mysterious deaths at her hospital, possibly caused by her new co-worker.
Viola Davis on the Long Journey of ‘The Woman King': ‘To Finally Get It Made…Was Close to a Miracle’
TIFF 2022: Davis said the ‘fight’ to get her movie off the ground included ”fighting for actors, fighting for the director, fighting for the integrity of the project“. The latest film from director Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” premiered Friday night at the Toronto International Film Festival to a glowing reception. With Viola Davis starring as General Nanisca, commander of the Agoije, an all-woman army that defends the Kingdom of Dahomey, the film depicts an ongoing war with the Oyo Empire and the leadership of Dahomey’s newest ruler, King Ghezo (John Boyega).
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0