‘Lord of the Rings’ Stars Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan Back Amazon’s Diverse Casting: ‘You Are All Welcome Here’

TIFF 2022: ”When you’re stuck in a dome, you want to be with Sterling,“ Duplass told TheWrap. Toronto Film Festival attendees were surprised this weekend to find director Mel Eslyn’s “Biosphere,” a humorous, semi-futuristic rumination on the last two men on Earth. A late addition to this year’s lineup, the film stars Mark Duplass as the U.S. president and Sterling K. Brown as an advisor, the planet’s sole living humans who are trapped in the biodome of the film’s title. The story sprang from Duplass’ idea of two guys arguing over the virtues of the video game “Mario Bros.,” according to Eslyn.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO