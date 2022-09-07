Have you seen her? Missing 59-year-old woman last seen a week ago

A 59-year-old woman has been reported missing for a week, authorities said on Wednesday.

Urai Dolkol Broussard was last seen leaving the 1500 block of Taub Loop in an unknown direction on Aug. 31.

Authorities do not know what clothing Broussard was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Broussard is described as an Asian woman with black hair, brown eyes, 4 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 105 pounds.

If you have seen Broussard or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Person's Division at 832-394-1840.