Sweet Home football coach gets back to play calling after having two strokes

High school football season is back, and the road to a state championship begins for all local teams in the 716.

At Sweet Home High School, they're chasing that title, but they're also chasing more. They're playing this season for their Head Coach, Jeremy Zimmer.

Zimmer is back on the sidelines for the first time since last October, when he had two strokes that changed his life.

"The first one I had, we were driving down the road. I got out of my car and collapsed right on Route 425. When I got to the hospital, the same blood clot had moved to my cerebellum, so I had another stroke right there," Zimmer said.

He went through different types of therapy every day, multiple times a week.

"My whole world was always up and down or my whole world was spinning around," Zimmer said.

His goal was to get back to as close to normal as possible. He says he knows it may not be exactly what it used to be before his strokes, but wanted to be able to get back onto the field and coach his guys.

"I just wanted to work my tail off to make sure I could get as much of my skills back as I possibly could," Zimmer said.

His work to get on the field is inspiring his players, like Senior captain, Jordan Theodore, everyday to keep pushing. Even when life gets difficult.

"We love you Coach Zimmer. We all appreciate you so much. We're out here fighting just how you're fighting," Theodore said.

Sweet Home took on Kenmore West in Zimmer's first game back, and walked away with a 41-28 victory. They'll take on North Tonawanda on the road this Friday, September 9.