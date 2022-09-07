ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'All this over five dollars': Atlanta United player accused bar of racism prior to arrest, police say

By criggall, Special
Marietta Daily Journal
 5 days ago
Miles Robinson Special

Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson, who was charged Saturday night with misdemeanor theft at a Battery Atlanta bar, alleged he was singled out by the establishment because of his race, according to a police report obtained by the MDJ.

Robinson allegedly "snatched" a shot from a waitress at The Battery Atlanta's PBR Atlanta and was arrested after refusing to pay for it, police say. Security for the sports bar then asked police to intervene.

A Cobb police officer escorted Robinson from the bar, with a manager informing them "all Robinson had to do was pay for the drink that was taken and he could leave," according to a police report.

"All this over five dollars bro," Robinson is reported to have replied.

The police report continues, "I attempted to explain to him that he could just pay the $5 bill and he could leave. Robinson stated, 'You only want to listen to the racist bartender, you aren't going to listen to me.'

"I attempted to explain to Robinson that the bartender observed him take a shot and then walk away and alerted the managers. Robinson would not listen but stated that the situation was because he was the only black male inside of the bar."

Robinson was then arrested by Cobb police, and later released from the Cobb County jail on a $100 bond.

On Tuesday, Chris Winkler, communications director for Atlanta United, said, “We are aware of a recent misdemeanor arrest involving Miles Robinson. We are continuing to gather all information related to the incident and will not have further comment at this time.”

Robinson was injured with an Achilles tendon tear in a game against the Chicago Fire on May 7 and has not played since. He went down with a non-contact injury in the 14th minute and left the field on a stretcher. He underwent surgery two days later.

Robinson has started 85 of his 96 appearances on Atlanta’s back line since 2018. He has one career goal and one assist.

Comments / 13

Mark Rogers
5d ago

What's racist about being asked to pay for a drink you consumed? Too many posters here are employing Dope Boy logic. No wonder so many of you have felony convictions. Your minds don't work right!

Reply
5
rwtindall
5d ago

“When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination.”

Reply
4
2 Tall Jones
5d ago

why spend your money at a place that disrespect you and really don't want your business....and they don't like you....

Reply(1)
3
 

