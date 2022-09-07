Gov. Hochul announces availability of new COVID-19 boosters

Gov. Hochul announced Wednesday the availability of new COVID-19 boosters that are designed to protect against the Omicron subvariant.

Hochul made the announcement shortly before receiving her own booster shot at a health center in East Harlem.

"As we continue to contend with the effects of this pandemic on all our lives, we need to ensure we're using every tool available to us," Hochul said. "Getting vaccinated and boosted remains our best shot at protecting ourselves and fellow New Yorkers, and I encourage everyone eligible to sign up and get the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster."

Hochul additionally announced Wednesday that masks will be optional on public transportation, in for-hire vehicles, airports, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and detention centers.

Masks continue to be required in adult care and health care facilities regulated by the NYS Department of Health. Clinical settings that are regulated by the offices of Mental Health, Addiction Services and Supports, and People with Developmental Disabilities will also require masks as well.

To be eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 booster, individuals must have completed their original vaccines or received a booster at least two months before.

To schedule an appointment for the updated booster shot, you can contact your regular health care provider, pharmacy, or health department. You can also visit the CDC vaccine site here , text your zip code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

