Two of Texas' most wanted fugitives captured in Austin area, including sex offender, officials say

AUSTIN, Texas – Two of most wanted men in Texas are back in custody after being found in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday.

William Bird, who is one of the state's 10 most wanted sex offenders, was arrested in Austin, while Nathan Bingham, who is one of the state's 10 most wanted fugitives, was arrested in Hutto.

Authorities in Austin arrested 54-year-old Bird after a routine traffic stop on Aug. 24. Bird had a warrant out for his arrest since October 2021 after violating his probation.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 30-year-old Bingham Aug. 30 on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property. Authorities had been searching for Bingham since February, the DPS said.

In 2012, Bird was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure. He was sentenced to six years before being sentenced to an additional four years after not complying with sex offender registration requirements, according to the DPS.

In 2021, Bird was convicted of injury of a child and was sentenced to one year behind bars. During that same year, Bird was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction and received six years of probation, the DPS said.

A person will receive a reward for giving Crime Stoppers an anonymous tip that led to Bird's arrest, according to the DPS.

In 2015, Bingham was convicted of obstruction/retaliation and credit/debit card abuse. He was sentenced to nine months for those crimes, according to the DPS.

Then in 2017, Bingham was convicted again of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years. In 2021, Bingham was arrested in Austin for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm and theft of property, but he posted bail after that arrest, according to the DPS.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, gives out cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, 47 people, including 18 gang members and 25 sex offenders, were arrested in the effort, the DPS said.

Tipsters in Texas so far have received $75,000 in rewards after those arrests, according to authorities.

Current lists of wanted individuals are on the DPS website . Authorities say the public should not try to apprehend them, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Two of Texas' most wanted fugitives captured in Austin area, including sex offender, officials say