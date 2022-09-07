ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Son’ Review: Hugh Jackman is Outstanding in Florian Zeller’s Otherwise Unrewarding Dirge

By David Rooney
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lzjJo_0hlk422r00

Hugh Jackman ’s affecting performance as a father accustomed to managing every situation, in over his head with his clinically depressed teenage son, provides a plaintive emotional center to Florian Zeller ’s second feature. But therein lies the imbalance — this adaptation of the French dramatist’s stage play is called The Son , not The Father , the title of its predecessor. While it’s part of the point that young people are often unable to articulate the complex roots of their mental health issues, that block keeps the title figure, and the performance of newcomer Zen McGrath in that role, at an anesthetizing distance.

The Sony Classics release, opening Nov. 11 after Venice and Toronto festival premieres, is a depressing film about depression. But not because it shows noteworthy insight about that illness or pulls you into the head of its agonized title figure, Nicholas (McGrath), who lacks the character shading and specificity to be much more than a statistic. Only in the fumbling attempts of his hotshot lawyer father Peter (Jackman) to nurture him back to stability does Nicholas really touch us. And the elegant austerity of Zeller’s direction makes the outcome a given, which turns The Son into a punishing slog.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Peter has settled into a contented life in Brooklyn with his new partner, Beth ( Vanessa Kirby ), and their infant son when ex-wife Kate ( Laura Dern ) turns up at the door distraught about their 17-year-old child from that marriage. Nicholas has been skipping school for a month with no explanation, risking expulsion, and his coldness toward his mother scares her. Peter promises to talk to him.

Nicholas shows no warmth toward his father either; he’s still feeling the sting of abandonment. When Peter tries to draw him out, all he gets is, “It’s life. It’s weighing me down.” Nicholas wants to come live with his father and his baby half-brother, making his case by confessing that he’s been having dark thoughts and fearing for his sanity. Beth already has her hands full taking care of a newborn; she correctly assumes that with Peter away for long hours at work, she’ll be the one dealing with surly Nicholas, whom she barely knows.

Like a “Master of the Universe,” only without the ego, Peter works from a sleek steel and glass Midtown Manhattan tower with breathtaking views. He’s been offered his dream job, on a promising political campaign in D.C. But what should be a period of exciting change turns into one of narrowing options as the extent of Nicholas’ problems becomes clear. Suddenly, Peter’s attention is pulled away from work and his unresolved feelings about his own unhappy childhood resurface, making him strive to do better as a parent.

The best scene in The Son is the brief appearance of the Oscar-winning lead of The Father , Anthony Hopkins , playing Peter’s well-heeled political careerist dad. Lunch at the latter’s stately Washington home is a coolly civil affair until Peter starts in on the old man’s parental failings, turning him instantly defensive: “Just fucking get over it.” More of this kind of savage bite would have brought needed tonal variation to Zeller’s one-note new movie.

Retreating deeper inside himself, Nicholas refuses to return Kate’s calls, while Peter reassures his ex-wife that the boy is doing much better, only seeing what he wants to see. Peter continues to cling to memories of what a happy kid his son was, returning in his mind to an idyllic family boating vacation in Corsica. He finds himself spouting the same platitudes that made him resent his own father.

But all that contributes to keeping Nicholas stranded on the margins in his own story. He starts a new school with no improvement, consents to minimal communication with his therapist and gets caught self-harming. “It relieves me,” he tells his father of the cutting. “It’s a way to channel the pain.” By the time he makes his first suicide attempt and Peter and Kate are forced to consider a psych ward, there’s only one way a movie this dour can go.

The sole moment of relief — aside from the Corsica flashbacks and a characteristically Zeller-esque deception near the end — is a happy evening during which Beth coaxes Peter into busting out the dance stylings that first caught her eye. Nicholas loosens up enough to mimic his dad’s exuberantly goofy moves as unfamiliar laughter erupts from him. But that’s not much of a lifeline of hope to throw your audience.

Any parent or relative who has had to experience the sorrow of watching a child shut themselves off from the world will no doubt be moved by this distressing scenario and by the hard questions it reveals. It’s admirable that Zeller — working with his longtime translator and screenwriting collaborator Christopher Hampton — declines to try analyzing suicidal depression. Instead, he presents it as a private hell that provides no access for the people who love Nicholas.

As with so many children of divorce, Nicholas’ loyalties bounce abruptly in any given moment between his parents, even sometimes doing a persuasive impersonation of being at peace with them both. But he’s never at peace with himself, as much as Peter and Kate try to convince themselves otherwise.

The play on which the film is based is the completion of a trilogy by Zeller about unraveling minds, following The Father , which examined the advancing dementia of an elderly man; and The Mother , about a woman steadily unhinged by middle-aged emptiness.

While Zeller’s psychodramas are serious to a fault, they toy with distorted reality, designed to keep the audience as disoriented as the respective title characters. But in this case, there are too few gray areas in the character study, and McGrath is too green an actor to fool anyone into thinking Nicholas is getting it together. That makes the drama one of grim inevitability, appropriately accompanied by Hans Zimmer’s somber orchestral score.

The always watchable Dern is as unchallenged here as she was in the dismal Jurassic World Dominion earlier this summer, merely called upon to fret and plead. Kirby has more to work with, as Beth becomes torn between her commitments as a new mother and responsibility toward her partner to do what she can for a teenager who is openly hostile toward her. The strain on Beth’s relationship with Peter is played with palpable tension and a welcome brittle edge by Kirby beneath the good intentions.

But this is Jackman’s movie. He makes Peter’s helplessness intensely moving as he keeps trying, against mounting odds and false breakthroughs, to communicate with a child who remains out of reach. Sadly, that goes for The Son , as much as the son.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Chastain on Why She Feels “Dirty” Viewing Serial Killer Dramas: “I Don’t Want the Media to Glorify What Happened”

Jessica Chastain isn’t a big fan of true crime dramas, especially those about serial killers. “I’ve always felt a little dirty watching that stuff,” Chastain, who plays a hospital nurse who suspects her friend and colleague is intentionally killing patients in Tobias Lindholm’s The Good Nurse, told a press conference at the Toronto Film Festival on Monday. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Wendell & Wild' Review: A Playfully Devious Animated Romp From Jordan Peele and Henry SelickDamien Chazelle Calls 'Babylon' His "Hardest" Shoot, Debuts Wild Trailer at TIFFTIFF: Alexander Payne's 'The Holdovers' Lands at Focus Features The Oscar-winning actress said true crime dramas...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Woman King’ Review: Viola Davis Transforms in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Rousing Action Epic

At a time when Hollywood seems torn between its promises to rectify historical exclusion and its comfort with existing conservatism, there is, unfairly, a lot riding on The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood’s action film inspired by the women warriors of the Dahomey Kingdom in precolonial Benin. It doesn’t help that the movie also has had a well-documented, arduous journey from concept to screen, facing rejection and skepticism at every turn. Before its premiere at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, one could feel the nervous buzz among audience members dutifully shuffling to their assigned seats.   But by the end of the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Talks About the Need for “Time and Training” to Create Lasting Diversity in Hollywood

Ahead of premiering his latest feature, A Jazzman’s Blues, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Tyler Perry sat down for a wide-ranging conversation about the long road to making the period drama and his hope for diversity in the entertainment industry. “I am extremely excited for what has happened. The diversity, the choices, the opportunities,” said Perry in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody. “But I worry because there is such a push for diversity and push for hiring people of color that I have found, in situations, that there are people [who] can be pushed...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Vanessa Kirby
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Jason Momoa Asked ‘See’ Showrunner to Audition for Dave Bautista Buddy Comedy

There was nothing funny about watching Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista beat each other to a bloody pulp last season on the Apple TV+ series See, but when cameras weren’t rolling, it was a real hoot. “It was a lot of laughing,” show runner Jonathan Tropper told The Hollywood Reporter at the season three premiere on Aug. 23. “Watching them after cut and seeing how they behaved, how they sassed each other and made fun of each other. They had a great time together, like two brothers, and that’s where this whole thing was born.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Glass Onion' Trailer:...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ Shows Off Immersive Scenes at D23

Stretching into the third hour of a blockbuster morning at D23, the staff in Anaheim, California, had the daunting task of handing out 7,500 pairs of 3D glasses to the crowd that had already been treated to Star Wars, Marvel and Indiana Jones footage. But who could say no to James Cameron or to Avatar? Cameron beamed in from New Zealand to show off half a dozen scenes from Avatar: The Way of the Water. Stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang were in person at the convention. Many of the scenes showed off Cameron’s immersive underwater...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shows Off Gripping Sequence at D23

Marvel kicked off its D23 panel with a performance of a song from Hawkeye‘s “Rogers: The Musical” and quickly moved into a fresh look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The gripping sequence, which will not be released online, showed a global fight for vibranium resources, acknowledged the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and hinted at Shuri (Letitia Wright) taking up the Black Panther mantle. At one point, a special opps team attempted to break into a secure location to steal vibranium, and they were quickly put in their place by the Wakandan team.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Santa Clauses' First Trailer...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emotional Harrison Ford Brings ‘Indiana Jones 5’ First-Look to D23

An emotional Harrison Ford brought a first look for Indiana Jones 5 to D23, choking up at times as he addressed the ravenous crowd. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us, giving us the opportunity to make these films for you,” said Ford.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Wolfgang Petersen, German Commander of 'Das Boot,' Dies at 81Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53 The footage shown included a big sequence during a New York...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Unrewarding Dirge#French
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Kevin Grevioux’s ‘King of Killers’ Getting TV Series Prequel (Exclusive)

King of Killers, the upcoming feature adaptation of the graphic novel by Underworld co-creator Kevin Grevioux, is getting a TV series. The martial-arts action series King of Killers will be a prequel series, set before the action of the feature film and the graphic novel. Red Sea Media, which is producing the film together with Redbox Entertainment, will also bankroll the TV series, producing in association with Dovetale Media, Creative Saskatchewan and Karma Films. The series is set to begin shooting in Saskatchewan later this year with martial arts actor Alain Moussi (Jiu Jitsu) to star.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF:...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: ‘Sidney’ Producer on Bringing Oprah Winfrey, Apple on Board for “Long Overdue” Sidney Poitier Doc

Oprah Winfrey will executive produce and Reginald Hudlin will direct Sidney, a documentary about the artistry and activism of the late Sidney Poitier. Sidney, the sweeping doc about the Hollywood legend, which will bow in Toronto ahead of a Sept. 23 launch on AppleTV+, got off the ground thanks in large part to the persistence of the film’s Canadian co-producer Derik Murray. “This is a story that in many ways is long overdue, about an individual who really made a difference, who was a leader for all of us in how he approached his life as a role model and a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sanctuary’ Review: Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott Are Electric in a Riveting Two-Hander

Zachary Wigon, director of 2014’s involving but underseen The Heart Machine, offers another story of confused impulses and competing desires in Sanctuary, a two-hander set almost entirely in a single hotel suite. Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott make an exceptionally good team here, in a film that requires a deep sexual chemistry but keeps sex itself almost entirely out of the picture. Careening from one kind of intensity to another, the encounter excites without prurience and, like the transactions it depicts, is more concerned with psychology than sex in any case. Abbott plays Hal, the heir to a vast hotel fortune...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Cast Set With Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan Leading

Marvel’s bad guys and anti-heroes are getting the closeup in Thunderbolts, which revealed its cast at D23 on Saturday. The super-team movie will star Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). TV vet Jake Schreier is directing the film. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Captain America: New World Order' Sets New Castmembers at D23Marvel Unveils Trailers for 'Secret Invasion,' 'Werewolf By Night'Marvel Faces New Challenges Keeping Its Secrets Locked Up Stan and Harbour in particular got a huge reaction...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Confess, Fletch’ Review: Jon Hamm Offers a Low-Key Spin on the Iconic Chevy Chase Role

An adaptation hoping to reclaim its protagonist from the performer who became synonymous with him in the ’80s, Greg Mottola’s Confess, Fletch may surprise moviegoers who only know Irwin Maurice Fletcher as the affably cartoonish sleuth played by Chevy Chase. Not only are the goofy disguises and many of the quips gone in this version, new star Jon Hamm (successor to would-be Fletches ranging from Jasons Lee to Sudeikis) is barely even trying to make us laugh, setting aside those chops in favor of easygoing charm. While the more mystery/less mayhem approach honors Gregory Mcdonald’s series of Fletch novels, it...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sackler Documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ Wins Venice 2022 Golden Lion for Best Film

Laura Poitras’s documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed has won the 2022 Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The documentary follows the life of artist Nan Goldin and her campaign against the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty that was greatly responsible for the opioid epidemic. More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Flashback: Brendan Fraser Rode to TIFF With 'Crash' 18 Years AgoBo Brundin, Actor in 'The Great Waldo Pepper,' Dies at 85TIFF: How Michael Grandage Landed Harry Styles and Emma Corrin for LGBT Drama 'My Policeman' Poitras, an Oscar-winner for her Edward Snowden documentary Citizenfour, dedicated the prize...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Steven Spielberg’s Heartfelt ‘The Fabelmans’ Premieres to Boisterous Ovation

The world premiere of The Fabelmans — the autobiographical drama from Steven Spielberg — was a family affair, with his three sisters sitting in the audience alongside Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and other actors playing the fictionalized versions of the legendary director’s kin. “This film is a way of bringing my mom and dad back,” said the filmmaker after the screening at the Toronto Film Festival. “And it also brought my sisters closer to me than I ever thought possible. That was worth making the film for.” (Spielberg’s mom, Leah, died in 2017 at the age...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola, Cailee Spaeny, A24 Team for Priscilla Presley Biopic

The Elvis comeback tour continues. With Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis proving its bona fide hit status by crossing the $150 million domestic mark, another Elvis feature project is heating up.More from The Hollywood ReporterGene LeBell, Famed Stuntman and "Godfather of Grappling," Dies at 89Adam Wade, Singer, Actor and Pioneering Game Show Host, Dies at 87L.Q. Jones, 'Wild Bunch' Actor and Member of Peckinpah's Posse, Dies at 94 The story of Priscilla Ann Presley, who married Elvis Presley, is getting the biopic treatment courtesy of filmmaker Sofia Coppola and A24. Coppola wrote the script and will direct the project, titled Priscilla, which will star Cailee...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Talks Awards Recognition at TIFF: “You Gotta Go Back to Work”

Viola Davis and Gina Prince-Bythewood were in conversation at the TIFF Bell Lightbox the afternoon after the world premiere of their movie The Woman King. Before talking about the historical epic, which took seven years to get made, Prince-Bythewood discussed how difficult it was to get another project greenlit: her first feature Love and Basketball. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Causeway' Review: Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry Elevate Gentle Drama About Trauma and ConnectionWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoHillary Clinton Discusses "Engaging and Curious" Queen Elizabeth II at TIFF “It blows me away to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Excited Filmmakers, Party Hosts Embrace Film Fest In-Person Return

As the Toronto Film Festival marks a big post-pandemic return to the physical realm with something almost normal for its 47th edition, the biggest sighs of relief may well come from local Canadian filmmakers and premiere party organizers. “You cannot launch a festival film digitally. You need to build up hype in person. You need to meet people in person to be able to forge relationships to launch your film,” Markhor Pictures producer Shehrezade Mian, who is launching Antoine Bourges’ Concrete Valley immigrant drama in Toronto as part of the Wavelengths sidebar, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Alexander Payne’s ‘The Holdovers’ Lands at Focus Features

Focus Features has picked up Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, a dramedy that reunites the director with Sideways lead Paul Giamatti. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed Focus nabbed the worldwide rights to the Miramax pic, excluding the Middle East. The Holdovers project is being shopped at the Toronto Film Festival as part of an informal market and outside the main festival lineup.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Wildflower' Review: Kiernan Shipka Plays the Daughter of Neurodivergent Parents in an Endearing Coming-of-Age FilmToronto: Oscar Frontrunners Shine at Tribute Gala, 'Nope' Revived at IMAX and Venice-Winning Doc Comes to Town'Wendell & Wild' Review: A Playfully Devious...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival to Open With Takahisa Zeze’s ‘Fragments of the Last Will,’ Close With Oliver Bill Hermanus’ ‘Living’

Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) will open on Oct. 24 with Takahisa Zeze’s postwar drama Fragments of the Last Will, while Oliver Bill Hermanus’s Living, a reinterpretation of an Akira Kurosawa classic, will bring proceedings to a close on Nov. 2. Takahisa’s film, based on real events, tells the story of a Japanese prisoner of war played by who battles to keep hope alive for himself and his fellow inmates in a Siberian gulag after his nation’s defeat in 1945. Fragments of the Last Will stars Kazunari Ninomiya, former member of boyband Arashi.More from The Hollywood ReporterBusan Film Festival to Open...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy