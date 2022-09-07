Read full article on original website
Merritt Reservoir named International Dark Sky Place
The Nebraska Tourism Commission, in partnership with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the International Dark-Sky Association, is proud to announce Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area in Cherry County, Nebraska has been officially designated as an International Dark Sky Park. As the first International Dark Sky Place to be recognized in the state, this achievement is a major first step in conserving Nebraska’s nightscape and an opportunity to highlight it as an astrotourism destination.
Winning $22K 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Thursday, September 8 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Thursday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Pump & Pantry #02, 821 S Webb Road, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Thursday’s 2by2 draw were Red 02, 25, and White 05, 21. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Gov. Ricketts tours possible site of Perkins County canal, reservoir system
On Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts toured portions of the South Platte River Basin with state officials. The visit offered a firsthand look at drought conditions and included a windshield survey of possible routes and reservoir locations for the Perkins County Canal, the project designed to protect and preserve South Platte River water coming into Nebraska from Colorado.
Gov. Ricketts: Strengthening Nebraska's presence abroad
As governor, I’ve prioritized strengthening Nebraska’s presence abroad. Ninety-five percent of the world’s population lives outside of America’s borders. We must reach these international customers to grow Nebraska and create opportunities for our kids and grandkids. Last month, I led a successful trade mission to the...
Neb. tree program celebrates 100M trees and shrubs planted
LINCOLN — A 50-year-old program that annually distributes hundreds of thousands of tree and shrub seedlings celebrated a milestone recently, planting a tree at the Nebraska State Capitol to represent that 100 million trees and shrubs have been put in the ground. The Conservation Tree Program, run by Nebraska’s...
Neb. minimum wage, voter ID measures to appear on November ballot
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals requiring a photo ID to vote and to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour will appear on the November ballot, Nebraska’s top elections official confirmed Tuesday. The Nebraska Secretary of State office announced in a news release that it...
Planned Parenthood North Central States names new CEO
LINCOLN — Planned Parenthood North Central States has named a new CEO to run the multi-state agency, which includes Nebraska. On Wednesday, Ruth Richardson, a lawyer and a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives, was announced as the replacement for longtime CEO Sarah Stoesz, who is resigning this fall.
Nebraska looks to deploy millions to address broadband needs
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts again on Wednesday criticized the “partisan” American Rescue Plan Act pushed by President Joe Biden to help the country recover from the pandemic, saying it is fueling today’s high inflation. But the Republican governor said that doesn’t mean Nebraska isn’t going...
Ricketts takes aim at Title IX changes sought by federal officials
Gov. Pete Ricketts is criticizing the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed revisions to Title IX, and on Friday he called on other Nebraskans to weigh in as well. Federal education officials have stated that a review of current regulations, and of public and stakeholder meetings, suggest that the existing rules do not best fulfill the requirement of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. That is, that schools and institutions receiving federal financial assistance eliminate discrimination on the basis of sex in their programs or activities.
EducationQuest awards $200K in grant funding to 24 Neb. schools
EducationQuest Foundation today announced that 24 Nebraska high schools have been awarded a total of $200,000 in College Access Grants to help develop and enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who go to college. EducationQuest awards College Access Grants every two years through a competitive application process....
Gov. Ricketts' Labor Day statement
Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Labor Day:. “Nebraskans are known for working hard, and data confirms our state’s great work ethic,” said Gov. Ricketts. “For every 100 adults in Nebraska, we have nearly 70 working—the most of any state in the nation. We’ve achieved our state’s highest employment in history this year. And WalletHub recently ranked Nebraska as the 3rd hardest-working state in America.”
South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux said the purchase of...
Neb. farmer ordered to pay $1M in restitution for crop insurance fraud
LINCOLN — A a federal judge has ordered a Newman Grove farmer to pay $1 million in restitution, as well as a $30,000 fine, for making a fraudulent statement on a crop insurance claim. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove, had provided false losses of soybeans and corn when...
Legal challenge: Rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
Nebraska troopers arrest 66 impaired drivers during DUI campaign
Nebraska State Troopers took 66 impaired drivers off the road during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have been working day and night to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe. As the summer driving seasons ends, we encourage all motorists to also do their part to keep our roads safe.”
Troopers seize over 380 pounds of marijuana in stop near Waco
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating more than 380 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco. At approximately 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed multiple traffic violations on an eastbound Chrysler van near mile marker 361. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
