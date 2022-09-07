Read full article on original website
Deadly crash in Marion County
A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
Student arrested for hitting staff member and fighting fellow student
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), a 15-year-old male was arrested on Friday, Sept, 9th for fighting a student and hitting a staff member twice at Chiefland Middle High School. LCSO says the student was fighting another student and was ordered by a faculty member to stop. In...
Gainesville Police Chief wants officers enforcing minor traffic violations to combat crime
Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott said because of gun violence, he instructed offers to enforce traffic violations near Sweetwater Square Apartments proactively. The Chief explained his instructions when he discussed the Terrell Bradley case. In that instance, an officer tried to stop Bradley for failing to stop while leaving a private road.
UF ranks in top 5 of public universities
According to the U.S News and World Report, the University of Florida ranked number 5 as one of the top public research universities in the nation this year. This is the second year in a row the school ranked among top 5 public universities. Since 2017, UF has moved up nine spots on the best colleges rankings list.
Gators couldn't pull a win against the Wildcats
In the first quarter both teams played great defense on each other and as a result they never got their offense going. Towards the end of the first half the Gators led 13-16. After the that, the second began and that's where things started to fall apart...for the Gators. The...
