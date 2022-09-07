A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO